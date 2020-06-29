Mile High Huddle
Broncos LB Von Miller Hints at a Jersey Number Change

Chad Jensen

In the modern NFL, the jersey number 58 is synonymous with Von Miller. However, it wasn't Miller who originally gave notoriety to 58. It was the late Hall-of-Famer Derrick Thomas. 

Miller's college number at Texas A&M was 40. However, when he first landed in Denver as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 draft, linebackers were prohibited by the league from wearing numbers in the 40s. 

After giving it some thought, Miller ultimately chose to go with No. 58 to honor Thomas, whom many draftniks and NFL analysts often compared Miller to coming out of college. 

"I enjoyed the way he played the game," Miller said in 2011. "Hopefully, I can get some inspiration from that."

We've seen several other players, including ex-Broncos, go on to sport the No. 58 to honor Miller, including Elvis Dumervil and Shaquil Barrett. 

You might have noticed that the rule changed a while back and that linebackers can now wear jersey numbers in the 40s. The Broncos have three currently — Alexander Johnson (45), Josey Jewell (47), and Joe Jones (43). 

Miller, perhaps a little bored from an entire offseason without any football activity at the UC Health Training Center, seems to be considering a jersey number change, going back to his college number 40. 

Honestly, it would be unnecessary and perhaps even unwise for Miller to change numbers. Not only is the number now etched in peoples' minds when Miller's name is mentioned, but his jersey remains in the NFL's top-50 in sales in the year 2020. 

Miller is currently ranked No. 34 in jersey sales according to the NFLPA. Why ruin a good thing? From a business perspective, it's kind of a 'don't fix what ain't broke' type of thing. 

But, hey, Miller is entering his age-31 season and 10th with the Broncos. He can do what he wants to. He's one of the most accomplished defensive players in the league with eight Pro Bowl nods to his name, plus three first-team All-Pro and four second-team All-Pro selections, a World Championship ring and a Super Bowl 50 MVP.

It would be understandable if he'd like to revert back to No. 40 just out of sheer boredom. But, again, from a business perspective, I'm not sure that it really makes sense. 

The polling response Miller garnered from Broncos Country might be the answer the pass-rushing artist should go with in this particular case. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

Part of me really hopes he does change his number.

