Lloyd Cushenberry Dishes on the Advice Manning Provided for Working with QB Drew Lock

The Denver Broncos have high hopes in their 2020 draft class, with the expectation of the group making a serious impact on the destiny of the coming season. Even further down the draft in the third round, the Broncos may have bagged themselves a new starting center in former LSU star Lloyd Cushenberry III.

The Broncos' virtual classroom had a special visitor last week when the legendary Peyton Manning joined a zoom call with the rookie squad. While the Broncos' 22-year-old center was suitably star-struck, he also diligently soaked up the sage words and guidance of the two-time Super Bowl Champ and the league's only five-time MVP.

“It was crazy just growing up watching Peyton Manning, him coming from Louisiana. It’s a guy you always kinda looked up to and just watch every Sunday,” Cushenberry told Sydney Jones of the team site. “It was great for him to come in and talk to us a little bit about how he prepared every week during his career and answer a lot of our questions. It was great to hear and take notes.”

Cushenberry was every inch the enthusiastic student by scribbling down all The Sherriff’s words of wisdom throughout his visit, even mustering enough courage to ask him a question as it related to his own development as a starting NFL center.

“A lot of guys, mostly offensive guys had questions," Cushenberry told the team site. "I asked him out of all the great centers and offensive lineman he played with what were some of the things that really slipped out and made them different and separated themselves from the other guys?”

Unsurprisingly Manning used longtime Colts' center Jeff Saturday’s tough and dependable characteristics as a benchmark to follow. However, it was the advice Manning had about establishing vital chemistry with QB Drew Lock that struck an additional chord with the young center.

“Just come in and just really try and learn what the QB sees so you can get on the same page. That’s something that him and his centers had during the years,” Cushenberry said.

Finding that unique bond is something that requires intensive work and a large amount of trial and error. Due to the difficulties stemming from the coronavirus, and the players' inability to practice under team mandate, it will be even more difficult to establish that chemistry. Despite these unprecedented issues, Manning was quick to reinforce how important detailed preparation was to his own gameday success, as Cushenberry explained.

“Mainly about how he prepared, how he stressed practice a lot. It was very important for him to know exactly what he had to do,” Cushenberry said. “He took practice serious every single day. A note that I wrote down, he told us treat every practice like a game from the walkthrough to the team period. He knew exactly, not only what he had to do, but from the equipment manager all the way down to the [right tackle]. He knew exactly what everyone had to do; he took real pride in that. Try to practice at game speed so when it comes to Sunday it’s nothing, just go out there and rely on his preparation.”

Making that giant leap from college to the NFL level can overload the mind of many a-raw, young rookie, so Cushenberry was all ears when Manning offered up perhaps his most simple piece of advice during the Zoom call.

“It was huge; another thing he touched on was finding a routine," Cushenberry revealed. "That first year it’s going to take a while to find one, but once you find a good one just stick to it."

Even in four years into his retirement, the famed leadership skills of Manning still reverberates through the entire Broncos organization. There is no better mentor for a young player when it comes to preparation and professionalism.

