Report: Broncos Making a Big Change to How Assistant Coaches Participate in NFL Scouting Combine

Vic Fangio has decided to shake things up this year as it pertains to scouting the NFL Draft and ensuring the Denver Broncos are acquainted with the 2020 class.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Fangio has decided to keep all assistant coaches in Denver for the trip to the NFL Scouting Combine later on this month. Why has Fangio decided to make this decision?

Broncos coach Vic Fangio, who will attend this year's combine in person, told ESPN he thought the assistant coaches' time would be better spent studying prospects on tape rather than in person.

The Broncos' assistant coaches also will have access to the combine private interviews led by the personnel staff and Fangio in Indianapolis.

Traditionally, the head coach will join the GM and scouts for the trip to Indianapolis and he'll bring with him his coordinators and key position coaches. When the team would interview an offensive lineman, in years past, O-Line Coach Mike Munchak, and his assistant Chris Kuper, would be in the room to participate.

Not this year, though. It's a curious decision by Fangio and Sean McVay of the L.A. Rams is following suit, thanks to his new defensive coordinator and former Fangio assistant Brandon Staley. The idea, as Schefter reports, is that Fangio would rather have his assistant coaches studying film of prospects back in Denver instead of making the trip.

Both organizations believed there was better use of their time than to attend the combine en masse, sources told ESPN. Though it did not drive either team's decision, there also is a hefty financial savings for each organization by not having everyone travel to Indianapolis.

It bucks convention, most certainly. And no doubt it will save the Broncos money.

But I'm not sure it's going to help maximize the likelihood of the Broncos continuing to hit on draft picks. If I'm GM John Elway, the last thing I'd want to do is make any change that would upset the apple cart. After all, the Broncos have been roundly lauded for their last two NFL Draft hauls.

There's nothing like a coach being there in person to analyze a prospect up close and get a real face-to-face feel for their personality, character and football IQ. I guess the Broncos will be leaving that up to Fangio and the scouts to deduce.

Meanwhile, the Broncos' assistant coaches will be breaking down tape in an effort to get as acquainted as they possibly can with the 2020 draft class. The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off on February 25 and will run through March 2.

