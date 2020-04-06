Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Latest SI Mock has Broncos Taking A Different Tack at Pick 15

Chad Jensen

Another day, another mock draft to analyze. Here at Mile High Huddle, we like passing on the latest mock selections for the Denver Broncos to our community of readers, so long as they're from credible media sources. 

And what is more credible than Sports Illustrated? In Matt De Lima's latest first-round mock, the SI analyst had the Broncos taking an entirely different tack than what the trend has been of late. 

15. Denver Broncos: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

Denver needs about a half-dozen new starters. Kinlaw can play the three- or five-technique. The Broncos need to get real about their dynamic duo of Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. We all know they’re great but they’ll be even better with more competent DL who can occupy blockers and disrupt the play.

Betting Crystal Ball: Offense (-200); Defense (+160)

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

What he Brings

Kinlaw is a 6-foot-5, 324-pound behemoth who brings a surprising amount of athleticism and explosiveness to the defensive line. Not really a defensive tackle, Kinlaw projects more as a 4- or 5-tech defensive end, similar to the roles defined in Denver by guys like Derek Wolfe and Malik Jackson in years past. 

The Broncos' projected starters at end this year are the recently-acquired Jurrell Casey and Shelby Harris. Bringing in Kinlaw would definitely add some twitch to the D-line depth but he would be a backup as a rookie. 

Perhaps the most talented defensive line prospect in this class, Kinlaw's ceiling is near-limitless. Think Kansas City's Chris Jones in terms of potential. Conversely, because he's so raw, his floor is terrifyingly low. 

A prospect like Auburn's Derrick Brown might have a significantly higher floor than Kinlaw, but a lower ceiling. These are the considerations any NFL team will have to weigh before pulling the trigger on Kinlaw. 

Here's what our Erick Trickel wrote about Kinlaw's potential fit in Denver in his Finding Broncos scouting report: 

Kinlaw is a very raw player with a tremendous athletic upside but he absolutely has to be paired with a good position coach. Well, the Denver Broncos have one of the best D-line coaches in the NFL in Bill Kollar. Putting Kinlaw in the Vic Fangio defense would be very dangerous for opposing teams.

I'd be perfectly okay with Kinlaw at pick 15 but I'd be under no illusions about him making a sizeable impact as a rookie. Similarly to Dre'Mont Jones, whom the Broncos drafted in the third round last year, Kinlaw would likely take some time to incubate and perhaps make a dent down the stretch. More probable, though, he'll be ready to start in year two (2021). 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Darkhorse Prospects Few are Talking About for Broncos at Pick 15 Revealed

Here are a handful of names not many draftniks are talking about as less-likely, but still possible, selections at pick 15 for the Broncos.

Chad Jensen

by

Mr. Pioneer

Broncos' Likely Cost of Trading into Top-10 to Land Henry Ruggs III Revealed

If the Broncos really have their heart set on Henry Ruggs III, what would it actually cost to get from pick 15 to the top-10 in the draft?

BobMorris

by

Sinceiwasalilboy

Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb Picked by Broncos in SI's Latest Mock

Another day, another national mock with the Broncos taking a wide receiver.

Chad Jensen

by

BleedOrange

MMQB Mock Draft Predicts Broncos Make Bold First-Round Trade to Land a LB

Sitting with the No. 15 overall pick, is it possible the Broncos could make a draft day trade? The MMQB foresees just that.

Chad Jensen

by

Chunnel

Eye-Opening Stat Revealed Showing one Crucial Difference Between RBs Melvin Gordon & Phillip Lindsay

The Broncos wanted to get better on third down and this one stat shows the stark difference between Melvin Gordon's and Phillip Lindsay's production on the money down.

Chad Jensen

by

Jman75

Broncos' Big Remaining Offensive Holes Heading into Draft Revealed by NFL Insider

The Broncos still have some roster work to do heading into the NFL Draft.

Nick Kendell

by

BleedOrange

John Elway's Message to Phillip Lindsay on an Extension Takes on New Tonality

In the wake of the $16M contract the Broncos gave Melvin Gordon, John Elway revealed the team's thought process on giving Phillip Lindsay an extension.

Chad Jensen

by

Arctic Bronco

Broncos' Post-Free Agency 7-Round Mock Draft | Version 4.0

With the Broncos' free-agent class hauled in, it's time to reveal how it impacts April's draft.

Erick Trickel

by

dabomb

Shelby Harris Reveals What he's Looking Forward to Most in Playing With Jurrell Casey

Shelby Harris is back in Denver on a one-year deal and he's relishing the opportunity to play with Jurrell Casey on the defensive line. Here's why.

Chad Jensen

by

Jefffrey55

NFL.com Throws Shade at Broncos' Drew Lock in Botched QB Rankings

What are the takeaways from NFL.com's surprsing take on Drew Lock?

Chad Jensen

by

Mike303