Latest SI Mock has Broncos Taking A Different Tack at Pick 15

Another day, another mock draft to analyze. Here at Mile High Huddle, we like passing on the latest mock selections for the Denver Broncos to our community of readers, so long as they're from credible media sources.

And what is more credible than Sports Illustrated? In Matt De Lima's latest first-round mock, the SI analyst had the Broncos taking an entirely different tack than what the trend has been of late.

15. Denver Broncos: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

Denver needs about a half-dozen new starters. Kinlaw can play the three- or five-technique. The Broncos need to get real about their dynamic duo of Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. We all know they’re great but they’ll be even better with more competent DL who can occupy blockers and disrupt the play.

Betting Crystal Ball: Offense (-200); Defense (+160)

What he Brings

Kinlaw is a 6-foot-5, 324-pound behemoth who brings a surprising amount of athleticism and explosiveness to the defensive line. Not really a defensive tackle, Kinlaw projects more as a 4- or 5-tech defensive end, similar to the roles defined in Denver by guys like Derek Wolfe and Malik Jackson in years past.

The Broncos' projected starters at end this year are the recently-acquired Jurrell Casey and Shelby Harris. Bringing in Kinlaw would definitely add some twitch to the D-line depth but he would be a backup as a rookie.

Perhaps the most talented defensive line prospect in this class, Kinlaw's ceiling is near-limitless. Think Kansas City's Chris Jones in terms of potential. Conversely, because he's so raw, his floor is terrifyingly low.

A prospect like Auburn's Derrick Brown might have a significantly higher floor than Kinlaw, but a lower ceiling. These are the considerations any NFL team will have to weigh before pulling the trigger on Kinlaw.

Here's what our Erick Trickel wrote about Kinlaw's potential fit in Denver in his Finding Broncos scouting report:

Kinlaw is a very raw player with a tremendous athletic upside but he absolutely has to be paired with a good position coach. Well, the Denver Broncos have one of the best D-line coaches in the NFL in Bill Kollar. Putting Kinlaw in the Vic Fangio defense would be very dangerous for opposing teams.

I'd be perfectly okay with Kinlaw at pick 15 but I'd be under no illusions about him making a sizeable impact as a rookie. Similarly to Dre'Mont Jones, whom the Broncos drafted in the third round last year, Kinlaw would likely take some time to incubate and perhaps make a dent down the stretch. More probable, though, he'll be ready to start in year two (2021).

