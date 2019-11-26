Where do the Broncos Currently sit in the 2020 NFL Draft Order?

The Denver Broncos season has not gone as expected. Denver felt they could push for a playoff spot but now sit at a measly 3-8 on the season.

That is a far cry from the seven or eight wins the Broncos felt they could have at this point. Injuries haven’t helped, but the biggest factor is that this team is lacking talent at multiple positions.

So, while the Broncos aren’t having the season as they expected, there is a silver lining. With their loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Broncos now sit with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. For a team that is lacking talent like the Broncos are, having a higher draft position could be key to turning the ship around.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

It isn’t just Denver's first-round pick that is helped by this, but every pick in every round. The Broncos are currently only tied with the Atlanta Falcons in record, so their own pick of each round is either the fifth or sixth pick. That is much better than sitting at pick 12 and being tied with four other teams as the case would have been had the Broncos defeated the Bills.

Wins for a team that is lacking talent can be costly. The Oakland Raiders won a late game last season and it was the difference between landing Nick Bosa and Clelin Ferrell in the 2019 draft. For the Broncos, it could be the difference between drafting Andrew Thomas/Tristan Wirfs or Alex Leatherwood/Jedrick Wills/Austin Jackson, if the team chooses to go with an offensive tackle.

There are still five games left in the NFL season, so there can be a lot of changes to the draft order in 2020. The best way for the Broncos to secure an early pick is to lose out, as painful and inconvenient as that might be to fans.

If the Broncos win another game, they'll need help from other teams in order to maintain a top-5 pick.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.