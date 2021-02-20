Broncos NT Mike Purcell Sends Message to GM George Paton as Roster Gets Whittled Down

Big Mike Purcell is on a mission to send a strong message to the Broncos' new general manager George Paton.

Mike Purcell’s nomadic NFL career introduced him to Vic Fangio back when the veteran coach was defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, and it also gave the big defensive tackle the chance to follow his mentor to the Denver Broncos in 2019.

Purcell’s rapid emergence as a key run defender for the Broncos was suddenly derailed by a Week 7 lisfranc injury that required season-ending surgery, only days after signing his multi-year extension. His misfortune and resulting absence also served to hamper Denver's defensive efforts against the run as the unit fell from being ranked No. 13 against the run to 25 by season's end.

Despite that personal setback, Purcell had already done enough to earn that three-year contract extension from the Broncos. Heading into the 2021 offseason, the 29-year-old finds himself at a major crossroads in his ongoing rehab battle but he's out to prove to new GM George Paton that he worthy of his new deal.

"I've got to go out there and continue to prove my worth," Purcell told Aric DiLalla of the team website. "And prove to them that they didn't make a mistake signing me to an extension. .. I’ve got to go out there and prove to George Paton that I am the player they signed and extended.”

Paton hasn’t wasted time reshaping the Broncos' roster, freeing up salary cap space. That was highlighted by the recent release of No. 1 cornerback A.J. Bouye, and it’s widely anticipated that further age- and salary-related roster cuts will come.

One of the top candidates for such a cut is five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, who appeared in just three games in Year 1 as a Bronco before suffering a season-ending injury himself. Unsurprisingly, Purcell is paying close attention to front office moves.

"It'll be interesting how the rest of the offseason plays out with free agency," Purcell told DiLalla. "I'm hopeful we keep all our guys and sign some more players that can help us win."

Purcell has a real chance to emerge as a leader on a young Broncos team, assuming he rebounds back into his pre-injury form, and that’s a major change for a player more previously known for racking up air miles as a true NFL journeyman.

Speaking of roster cuts, Broncos Country is on pins and needles waiting to see what happens with Von Miller. Set to turn 32 years old next month, Miller's 2021 salary is held as a team option, and with him currently under criminal investigation by Parker PD in Colorado, it feels like an ax poised to fall at any given moment.

"I try not to [think about potential changes], but essentially it is what it is," Purcell told the team site. "You've got to roll with the punches. Whatever happens, happens. You've just got to accept it."

