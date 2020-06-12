Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos' OC Pat Shurmur Disputes Popular but 'False' Melvin Gordon Narrative

Luke Patterson

On Thursday, the Denver Broncos’ made available Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur in a virtual press conference that also included Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell, and Special Teams Coach Tom McMahon.

For the first time since the conclusion of the NFL Draft, Shurmur spoke about his offensive personnel and addressed the common trope in Broncos Country that it was he that was pounding the table to sign free-agent running back Melvin Gordon this past March.

“I think that’s a false narrative,” Shurmur said. “Listen, I’m all for adding good players at every position. I feel like Phillip Lindsay is an outstanding player that we can hand the ball or throw the ball to.”

Lindsay, who was signed by the Broncos an undrafted free agent in 2018, made the Pro Bowl his rookie season eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards and totaling double-digit touchdowns from scrimmage. A Colorado native and fan favorite, he’s played in 31 games, rushing for 2,048 yards (4.9 avg), and 16 touchdowns.

So, when Broncos' GM John Elway signed Gordon to a two-year, $16 million contract with $13.5 million guaranteed, Lindsay and the fanbase were surprised to say the least. But after closely examining Gordon’s unique ability as a dual rushing and receiving threat, the acquisition made sense.

Shurmur’s spread offense primarily operates out of 11 personnel (3 WR) and has historically featured one back. The most basic concept of this offense is to spread the defense out by forcing defensive backs and linebackers to account for receivers and the running backs in the passing game. This consequently allows the offense to exploit defensive substitutions and run the ball after opponents reveal their hand.

Just last season, as head coach of the New York Giants, Shurmur's scheme saw RB Saquon Barkley rush over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns while also logging 52 receptions for 438 yards , and two touchdowns. In Denver's West Coast Offense under ex-OC Rich Scangarello last year, Lindsay logged 17 fewer receptions than Barkley for 196 yards. Although both offenses are different and hard to compare, the same can be said for the players.

“I really do think you need more than one running back,” Shurmur said. “The fact that we have two running backs now that can be very explosive with the ball in their hands whether you throw it or run it I think it’s a good thing."

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Both Gordon and Lindsay are stylistically very different. Despite his small frame, Lindsay is a physical runner that’s always looking for a window to burst through on the line of scrimmage. 

His underdog and competitive work ethic consistently quiets critics and doubters. But, Lindsay leaves much to be desired in the passing game. I’d expect him to come into training camp with significant improvements in his route-running and catching ability.

Gordon, on the other hand, is a bruiser that can not only rush the ball but can protect his quarterback in pass protection. His naturally violent and explosive rushing attacks are just as dangerous to defenses as his ability to catch the ball. 

Gordon understands spacing concepts during short-to-medium routes, which can serve as a safety blanket for QB Drew Lock under pressure. However, Gordon’s health has been a major concern throughout his career and expectations for him to stay on the field must match his contract (seventh highest-paid RB in 2020).

The popular theory that Shurmur had heavy influence and significant interest in signing Gordon felt accurate. But the Broncos’ OC emphatically stuck to his guns in dismissing that trope.

“The whole pounding the table narrative, listen I’m the new guy here,” said Shurmur. “I’m looking forward to adding outstanding players to position groups."

If Shurmur didn’t pound the table for Gordon, then who did? Head Coach Vic Fangio loves competition and will be the first one to tell you that, as I’ve learned in many press conferences with coach. But the Broncos' interest in Gordon likely stems from Elway's belief in supporting the second-year Lock in the rushing attack, just as much as he’s equipped him with receivers in the passing game.

“They’ll have specific roles,” Shurmur said when asked about offensive game planning for the two RBs. “I think there’s times when they could both be on the field at the same time. There’s times when one or the other will be on the field.”

Shurmur definitely has his hands full in his first year in Denver. Hired by Fangio in January, Shurmur has a lot of work to do. The Broncos seem to have a good problem on their hands which they haven’t had in a very long time — an abundance of talent at multiple positions that include the RBs, WRs, and TEs.

Shurmur put his finger on the trait that separates running backs from each other.

“You have to have collision balance,' Shurmur said. "Your ability to break a tackle, bounce and create what is normally a good gain into an explosive one. So, they share those traits, they both have been very productive in this league, and we intend to use both of them.”

I’ve always subscribed to the philosophy that competition brings out the best performance in individuals. I can’t wait to watch both Gordon and Lindsay compete against each other and improve the team when training camp rolls around July 28.

Follow Luke on Twitter @LukePattersonLP and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

PFF Throws Shade on Drew Lock & His Mom

Pro Football Focus has laid down the gauntlet on Drew Lock it seems, including the young quarterback's mother in its criticism.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Broncos Pre-Camp 53-Man Roster Prediction

Training camp is still a few weeks off but here's an early stab at the Broncos' 53-man roster.

Erick Trickel

by

Denver_guy

Colin Cowherd Defends Drew Lock on ESPN's ReDraft, Makes Extremely Bold Prediction

Drew Lock's name has been in the news all week and this time Colin Cowherd is jumping into the fray to offer his support and a bold prediction for the Broncos' second-year quarterback.

Chad Jensen

by

LukePatterson

5 Players Critical to Vic Fangio's Defense Lifting Off in 2020

Vic Fangio's defense was solid if unspectacular in its first year in Denver. Heading into Year 2, if the Broncos' defense is going to leap forward, these five players will need to step it up.

Lance Sanderson

by

BobMorris

Five Forgotten Broncos Poised for a Bounce-Back 2020 Season

Some fans might have forgotten about these five players who missed most, if not all, of the 2019 season. But getting them back could have a galvanizing effect on the Broncos.

Chad Jensen

by

Thomas Hall

Insider Reveals Jerry Jeudy's Activities Since Arriving in Denver

What has Broncos' first-rounder Jerry Jeudy been up to since arriving in Denver?

Chad Jensen

by

TruBroncFan7

John Elway Breaks Silence with Statement on Police Brutality & Racism

John Elway is jumping into the issues with both feet.

Chad Jensen

by

Brianleewilliams

Oddsmakers Make Surprising Prediction for RB Melvin Gordon's 2020 Rushing Yard Totals

The Broncos just paid Melvin Gordon big money to be the lead back. But with Phillip Lindsay to fend off, how many rushing yards will Gordon realistically post?

Chad Jensen

Vic Fangio Issues Apology After his Controversial Remarks on the State of Racism in the NFL

Vic Fangio inadvertently stepped on a land mine on Tuesday, offending many across the NFL landscape, but he did his level-best to rectify it on Wednesday.

Chad Jensen

by

Chad Jensen

Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Ja'Wuan James | OT

Ja'Wuan James was a categorical disappointment in 2019 due to his inability to get and stay on the field. Heading into 2020, what is James' outlook and will the Broncos finally get a return on their high-dollar investment?

Erick Trickel