On Thursday, the Denver Broncos’ made available Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur in a virtual press conference that also included Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell, and Special Teams Coach Tom McMahon.

For the first time since the conclusion of the NFL Draft, Shurmur spoke about his offensive personnel and addressed the common trope in Broncos Country that it was he that was pounding the table to sign free-agent running back Melvin Gordon this past March.

“I think that’s a false narrative,” Shurmur said. “Listen, I’m all for adding good players at every position. I feel like Phillip Lindsay is an outstanding player that we can hand the ball or throw the ball to.”

Lindsay, who was signed by the Broncos an undrafted free agent in 2018, made the Pro Bowl his rookie season eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards and totaling double-digit touchdowns from scrimmage. A Colorado native and fan favorite, he’s played in 31 games, rushing for 2,048 yards (4.9 avg), and 16 touchdowns.

So, when Broncos' GM John Elway signed Gordon to a two-year, $16 million contract with $13.5 million guaranteed, Lindsay and the fanbase were surprised to say the least. But after closely examining Gordon’s unique ability as a dual rushing and receiving threat, the acquisition made sense.

Shurmur’s spread offense primarily operates out of 11 personnel (3 WR) and has historically featured one back. The most basic concept of this offense is to spread the defense out by forcing defensive backs and linebackers to account for receivers and the running backs in the passing game. This consequently allows the offense to exploit defensive substitutions and run the ball after opponents reveal their hand.

Just last season, as head coach of the New York Giants, Shurmur's scheme saw RB Saquon Barkley rush over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns while also logging 52 receptions for 438 yards , and two touchdowns. In Denver's West Coast Offense under ex-OC Rich Scangarello last year, Lindsay logged 17 fewer receptions than Barkley for 196 yards. Although both offenses are different and hard to compare, the same can be said for the players.

“I really do think you need more than one running back,” Shurmur said. “The fact that we have two running backs now that can be very explosive with the ball in their hands whether you throw it or run it I think it’s a good thing."

Both Gordon and Lindsay are stylistically very different. Despite his small frame, Lindsay is a physical runner that’s always looking for a window to burst through on the line of scrimmage.

His underdog and competitive work ethic consistently quiets critics and doubters. But, Lindsay leaves much to be desired in the passing game. I’d expect him to come into training camp with significant improvements in his route-running and catching ability.

Gordon, on the other hand, is a bruiser that can not only rush the ball but can protect his quarterback in pass protection. His naturally violent and explosive rushing attacks are just as dangerous to defenses as his ability to catch the ball.

Gordon understands spacing concepts during short-to-medium routes, which can serve as a safety blanket for QB Drew Lock under pressure. However, Gordon’s health has been a major concern throughout his career and expectations for him to stay on the field must match his contract (seventh highest-paid RB in 2020).

The popular theory that Shurmur had heavy influence and significant interest in signing Gordon felt accurate. But the Broncos’ OC emphatically stuck to his guns in dismissing that trope.

“The whole pounding the table narrative, listen I’m the new guy here,” said Shurmur. “I’m looking forward to adding outstanding players to position groups."

If Shurmur didn’t pound the table for Gordon, then who did? Head Coach Vic Fangio loves competition and will be the first one to tell you that, as I’ve learned in many press conferences with coach. But the Broncos' interest in Gordon likely stems from Elway's belief in supporting the second-year Lock in the rushing attack, just as much as he’s equipped him with receivers in the passing game.

“They’ll have specific roles,” Shurmur said when asked about offensive game planning for the two RBs. “I think there’s times when they could both be on the field at the same time. There’s times when one or the other will be on the field.”

Shurmur definitely has his hands full in his first year in Denver. Hired by Fangio in January, Shurmur has a lot of work to do. The Broncos seem to have a good problem on their hands which they haven’t had in a very long time — an abundance of talent at multiple positions that include the RBs, WRs, and TEs.

Shurmur put his finger on the trait that separates running backs from each other.

“You have to have collision balance,' Shurmur said. "Your ability to break a tackle, bounce and create what is normally a good gain into an explosive one. So, they share those traits, they both have been very productive in this league, and we intend to use both of them.”

I’ve always subscribed to the philosophy that competition brings out the best performance in individuals. I can’t wait to watch both Gordon and Lindsay compete against each other and improve the team when training camp rolls around July 28.

