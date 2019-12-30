Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Report: Broncos Offered Chris Harris, Jr. 3-Year, $36M Extension Ahead of Trade Deadline

Chad Jensen

After the Denver Broncos defeated the Oakland Raiders 16-15 in the regular-season finale, it felt like the end of an era. Many of the remaining contributors from the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 championship are hitting unrestricted free agency. 

One of those players is four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris, Jr. The Broncos' top cornerback is headed for the open waters of free agency but it didn't happen without the front office trying to get a deal done in-season to keep him around. 

According to Denver 7's Troy Renck who appeared Monday morning on the Schlereth and Evans show on Denver radio's 104.3 the FAN, the Broncos offered Harris a three-year, $36 million extension ahead of the NFL trade deadline earlier this season. He turned it down, although it would have paid him an APY of $12M. 

Harris held out during the offseason training program last spring, wanting a raise so that he could make more than Kareem Jackson in 2019. The Broncos showed good faith by caving and giving Harris a more-than $3M raise to his 2019 salary, without adding any additional years to the term of his deal — an almost unheard of thing around the NFL. 

Harris would go onto earn $12.05M in 2019 and post easily his worst year as a pro, though he was far from bad. Harris had little help around him at cornerback, after the Broncos suffered injuries to Bryce Callahan and De'Vante Bausby and Isaac Yiadom didn't take the leap forward the team expected. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Playing in Vic Fangio's more complex zone coverage schemes, Harris had to learn a new system. But he got through that learning curve relatively quickly. He's a very smart player. 

Zone coverage puts a lot more pressure on the defensive backs, as it requires a player to not only know and understand his responsibility on a given play, but also the guys around him. As a result, Harris was exploited often in 2019 and it usually came at the most inopportune time for the Broncos. 

Still, the Broncos offered to keep him around at a salary level that would have kept him in the top-15 for cornerback pay. However, Harris appears to be dead-set on testing the market and maximizing what is likely to be his last opportunity to earn a big NFL contract. 

The highest-paid cornerback in the league currently is Miami's Xavien Howard, bringing home a cool $15.05M per year. Harris wants to explore getting a contract like that. Meanwhile, the Broncos likely feel that the $12M/year they offered Harris earlier this season is fair, especially considering it's coming on the heels of a down year with the player being on the wrong side of 30. 

After the Broncos' season finale, Harris took to Twitter with what felt like a goodbye to the fans. 

Only time will tell. But it feels like Harris has played his last snap in the Orange and Blue. And if that's true, he'll eventually return to Denver because he's bound for the Ring of Fame at some point after he hangs up his cleats. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
RickyBobby_0815
RickyBobby_0815

Need to see how much was guaranteed but at first glance seems like a fair deal. The question becomes is there another team willing to offer him more. I understand this is his last contract and he wants to cash in but with the team showing a ton of promise especially with Lock, does he want to move his four kids and leave Denver. His tweet yesterday seemed like a fair well and he also mentioned he played out of position. A lot of factors to consider, I hope they find a way to keep him but my gut tells me he is gone.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos vs. Raiders Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 17

Chad Jensen

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog OAKvsDEN. Can Drew Lock punctuate his rookie season with a fourth win?

Report: John Elway to Return as Broncos GM for 10th Season

Chad Jensen

John Elway isn't going anywhere any time soon.

Lock Reveals How Peyton Manning Helped Him Through First Five Starts

Chad Jensen

Peyton Manning still has an interest in helping the Denver Broncos, even if it means mentoring the young Drew Lock.

Chris Harris, Jr. Sounds Ready to Say Goodbye to the Broncos

KeithCummings

Chris Harris, Jr. is about to hit the open waters of unrestricted free agency for the first time in his NFL career.

Report: Broncos 'Very Pleased' With Vic Fangio's First Season as Head Coach

Chad Jensen

Vic Fangio is one game away from completing his first year as an NFL head coach and he has nothing to worry about on 'Black Monday'.

3 Big Takeaways From Broncos' 16-15 Win Over Raiders

Lance Sanderson

What did we learn from the Broncos' ugly win over the Raiders in the season-finale?

Phillip Lindsay: 'That was the Toughest 1,000 Yards I've Ever had to Get'

KeithCummings

Phillip Lindsay got over the 1,000-yard rushing hump but it didn't come easy.

Scangarello Talks About his Offseason Plan for Broncos QB Drew Lock

Chad Jensen

The Broncos have a plan for Drew Lock in the coming offseason.

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Raiders | Week 17 | Predictions & Picks

MHH Staff

Can the Broncos break their two-game losing streak to the Raiders in the season-finale? The MHH staff weigh in.

Drew Lock Plans to Organize Offseason Throwing Sessions With Broncos' Receivers

Chad Jensen

Drew Lock is going to attack the 2020 offseason like he's the guy.