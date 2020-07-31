Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos Place TE Andrew Beck on COVID-19 Reserve List, per Report

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos veteran players reported for training camp this past Tuesday. This year's reporting process is unique, as each player showed up to the facility only to be tested and then turned away. 

Each player has to take an initial COVID-19 test, then quarantine for three days. Following that three-day process, the player returns for one more COVID-19 test, and is asked to self-isolate one more day. The second test result is known within 24 hours and that player, if both tests were negative, can be admitted into the UC Health Training Center. 

From then on out, players are tested daily. For two days, there was no report of a Bronco testing positive or being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list...

..until late Thursday. KUSA's Mike Klis broke the news. 

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Did Beck show up on Tuesday and test positive? Was he exposed to someone between days that was COVID-19 symptomatic? Klis provided some context. 

"To be clear, Beck went to reserve COVID-19 list during pre-entry process. Unclear if he tested positive or was exposed to someone on outside with virus. He has not been inside Broncos headquarter facilities," Klis tweeted. 

Per the newly amended CBA, NFL clubs are not permitted to disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19. So we might not ever know whether Beck actually tested positive or if he was simply exposed to an infected person. 

Beck will go into quarantine. He'll be back in a couple of weeks, at which point, he'll have to hope to quickly make up whatever ground the time away costs him. 

It's a less-than-ideal development for a bubble player like Beck. Beck arrived in Denver as a waiver claim on the doorstep of last season. He would go on to appear in all 16 games with six starts (two at TE, four at FB). 

But with the logjam at tight end currently, and the Broncos hiring of Pat Shurmur as offensive coordinator, who doesn't use many multiple-TE sets on the field, Beck needed every rep and exposure possible to make a bid for the roster. 

Entering his second year, he's a versatile player, capable of not only playing two positions on offense but also contributing on special teams. NFL clubs often find a place for such utility men. Only time will tell what the future holds for him. 

For now, that makes one player since the Broncos training camp report dates to land on the COVID-19 reserve list, although LB Von Miller and DB Kareem Jackson both had the virus earlier in the offseason. 

Here's to hoping Beck is the only one but it's unlikely. NFL teams simply have to be ready and able to roll with the COVID-19 punches this year. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHudde.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

John Elway Says There Have Been 'Some Rumblings' About Other Broncos Opting Out of 2020 Season 'But Nothing Yet'

Although the Broncos have had just one player opt out of the 2020 season due the pandemic, GM John Elway has heard 'rumblings' about a 'couple guys'.

Chad Jensen

by

Brew77

10 Camp Battles with Biggest Implications on Broncos 2020 Season

It's time to focus on the key position battles poised to be fought in Broncos camp.

Chad Jensen

by

WSmart

Broncos Have Not Had Even One Positive COVID-19 Test as Camp Begins

The Broncos have been very fortunate. Not one of the 80 reported players has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chad Jensen

by

BobMorris

Vic Fangio Says the 'Arrow is Up' for Garett Bolles on Doorstep of Training Camp

With Elijah Wilkinson starting camp on the PUP list, Garett Bolles would seem to have the advantage in the battle for left tackle.

KeithCummings

by

broncofan55555

Broncos DL Kyle Peko Opts Out of 2020 Season Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The Broncos will be playing the 2020 season without Kyle Peko.

Chad Jensen

by

KeithCummings

Kareem Jackson Lambasts PFF for Questionable Ranking of Broncos Secondary

Kareem Jackson did not take kindly to Pro Football Focus' rationale and ranking of the Broncos secondary.

Chad Jensen

by

ErickTrickel

WATCH: WR Jerry Jeudy Catches Passes in Broncos Jersey, Reveals 2020 Goals

Jerry Jeudy is a man with a mission. Broncos Country got its first look at the rookie first-rounder catching passes in team regalia.

KeithCummings

by

Thomas Hall

Broncos Cut Eight Players as NFL Deadline Looms

The Broncos had to make some early roster decisions on Monday, parting ways with eight players.

Chad Jensen

by

RBA

How NFL's New Pandemic-Amended Practice Squad Rules Affect Broncos

The NFL CBA has been amended in the wake of the pandemic. Here's how the changes will affect the Broncos.

BobMorris

by

KeithCummings

DeMarcus Walker Posts Cryptic Tweet with Conspicuous Timing

DeMarcus Walker chose a conspicuous time to post a cryptic tweet.

Chad Jensen

by

SgtSonnyUSMC