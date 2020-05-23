Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos Players Engage in Twitter Beef Over Coronavirus

Chad Jensen

As a fan of the Denver Broncos, odds are, at some point since the coronavirus triggered state governments across America to order lock-downs, you probably got a little stir-crazy. 

Call it c̶a̶b̶i̶n̶ quarantine fever. 

It's human nature. When cooped up for an extended period of time, we can get frustrated and tempers can boil over. Anyone who's spent even a little time on social media since March will agree that people have been understandably temperamental. 

Throw in all the fear that has permeated the landscape, and the fact that the virus has become a hot-button political issue with some people seeming to take political stances, and the current discussion on social media only gets exacerbated. Broncos players aren't immune to the sad state of affairs as evidenced by the Twitter dust-up between CB Davontae Harris and DL Shelby Harris on Friday. 

It all began with this tweet from Davontae. 

That particular quip didn't sit right with Shelby, who responded with regrettable acerbity. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

As an NFL defensive back, it's not in Davontae's nature to back down. Davontae's initial response was surprisingly restrained, however. By the time it was all said and done, both players likely regretted their conduct, even though it wasn't exactly Twitter fisticuffs. 

Rather than narrate the entire exchange, here's a screenshot. 

Snip
Snip

What it Means

Regardless of one's stance on the wearing of masks, one thing is clear; these two world-class athletes need to get back on the field, blow off some steam, and get back to the business of playing football.  

A little friendly-fire like this on Twitter is unlikely to cause any sort of lasting rift in the Broncos' locker room, but it still isn't good. I'm not going to make a mountain out of a molehill but the exchange is notable for a reason. 

The problem is, these teammates can't return to the Broncos' UC Health Training Center for at least a few weeks yet. Brittany Bowlen has spearheaded the team's effort to get up to 'corona code', if you will, laying the safety groundwork so that front-office executives, employees, trainers, coaches, and players can eventually return to the facilities. 

The expectation is that GM John Elway and his front-office staff will be able to return next week on March 25. Players and coaches, however, will be prohibited from joining them until the NFL gives the green light. 

See, because some states are still locked down and businesses deemed 'non-essential' by the state are required to remain shuttered, NFL teams that are headquartered in those states have to abide by the same rules. So, as far as the NFL front office is concerned, until all NFL players and coaches can return to facilities without being in violation of state executive orders, no NFL players and coaches will be allowed to. 

It's how Commissioner Roger Goodell, representing the 32 owners of the NFL, is striving to maintain 'competitive balance'. The hope is that sometime in June, all 50 U.S. states will be on equal footing and allowed by their respective governors to return to work, even if it means observing 'social distancing' guidelines of a sort initially. 

In the meantime, maybe Shelby and Davontae can get together and grab a coffee, or better yet, a workout and mend any possible fences that might have been bruised by this exchange. No doubt, when the two finally hit the field of battle together when the football season rolls around, this Twitter dust-up will be nothing but water under the bridge. 

Shelby is entering his fourth year with the Broncos and just re-signed on a one-year deal in March. Davontae joined the Broncos on the doorstep of the season-opener last year after the team had claimed him off waivers from Cincinnati. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
broncofan55555
broncofan55555

Masks are hot, uncomfortable, steam up your glasses, and are not all that healthful. First of all masks restrict your breathing of fresh air which is healthful in and of itself. Plus, you are repeatedly breathing back in your expelled carbon dioxide plus expelled toxins including viruses and bacteria are not exactly a great tradeoff for avoiding the sickness of others. Most folks don't wash their masks frequently which is essential for hygiene. I don't know of anyone who is happy wearing a mark. It is royal pain in the you know where. Most people fidget with their uncomfortable masks which means they are touching around their faces with dirty contaminated hands that pick up all kinds of nasties. It is my belief that it is the sick and those with compromised immune systems and not the healthy who should be taking precautions. The "authorities" have been all over the place on this topic. Wear them, don't wear them, etc. Furthermore, from what I have read, unless you have the N-95 masks, the home made jobs are not much protection (though I will confess that Bronco masks are adorable). The homemade jobs are more of a detriment to health for reasons listed above than a protection of it. Move along folks. This argument isn't worth losing a friendship.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos' QB Drew Lock Ranked Dead Last by PFF in Crucial Stat Category

There's one aspect of Drew Lock's game that he unquestionably has to improve.

Chad Jensen

by

kormathaw1

DeMarcus Ware Calls Broncos' QB Drew Lock 'a Force to be Reckoned With'

Drew Lock made an admirer our of DeMarcus Ware it would seem.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

DeMarcus Ware Shares True Thoughts on Whether Von Miller is in Decline

Von Miller is coming off a lackluster season which has led some to wonder whether he's begun to lose his ability on the wrong side of 30. DeMarcus Ware weighed in on the subject.

KeithCummings

by

BeGoodBroncos

Hall-of-Fame GM Bill Polian Predicts Big Things for Vic Fangio's Defense in 2020

Will Vic Fangio's defense take the next step forward in 2020? One Hall-of-Fame GM believes the Denver Broncos could "be great".

Chad Jensen

by

LukePatterson

How Peyton Manning's Miraculous MNF Comeback Sparked an Unprecedented Reign of Dominance for Broncos

Peyton Manning's four years in Denver featured one romping success after another, and it might not have happened had events turned out differently for the Broncos in Week 6 of the 2012 season.

Chad Jensen

by

Lance Sanderson

Report: Drew Lock has Returned to Denver From Missouri Exile

The Broncos' starting quarterback has returned to the Mile High City after months of quarantine in Kansas City.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Broncos Insider Shares Troubling Take on RB Royce Freeman

The Broncos sent a clear message to Royce Freeman by way of the team's free-agent signings. What does the future hold for the former 2018 third-round pick?

Chad Jensen

by

Wyomingite

ESPN Gives Broncos Surprisingly High but Imperfect Ranking for 2020 Offseason Moves

From free-agent moves to their draft haul, how well did the Broncos navigate the 2020 offseason? ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranked all 32 teams and we analyze where the Broncos fell.

CarlDumler

by

Lance Sanderson

QB Drew Lock has Begun Organizing Throwing Sessions in Colorado With his Receivers per Report

Drew Lock is getting the ball rolling on building on the chemistry with his receivers established last season as Broncos' five-game starter.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos

Hall-of-Famer Kurt Warner Pumps Brakes on Drew Lock Hype Train

A Hall-of-Fame quarterback and former NFL MVP, Kurt Warner recently weighed in on what the Broncos have cooking with second-year signal-caller Drew Lock.

KeithCummings

by

Lobo2408