Broncos' Potential Free-Agent Frenzy has One Fly in the Ointment

All indications are that Denver Broncos' GM John Elway is going to be a major player in the free-agent market. Armed with $57.4 million in cap space, Elway is going to have more than enough ammunition.

Don't forget, Elway can add to that substantial war chest by releasing veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. Moving on from Flacco would free up another $10 million on the cap, growing Elway's free-agent budget to north of $67M.

It's very exciting, however, there is a potential for a wet blanket to be thrown on this party.

Fly in the Ointment?

The Broncos are facing a veritable exodus of homegrown talent. Here's the latest buzz about the team's own free agents.

Justin Simmons, S: The expectation is that Simmons will be franchise-tagged if no multi-year extension is agreed upon by the two sides. It's worth noting that all four players Elway has franchise-tagged in years past went on to sign a multi-year extension with the Broncos before the preseason was even over and there's no reason to believe the same wouldn't hold true for Simmons.

Chris Harris, Jr., CB: Elway made an early splash by acquiring cornerback A.J. Bouye via trade last week, which helped fill one roster hole but also had the collateral effect of further alienating free-agent Harris, Jr. Obviously bothered by the move, Harris has importuned the likes of the hated Kansas City Chiefs to 'call his people' in the wake of the Bouye trade.

Some beat writers aren't ready to write Harris off quite yet but it would take a football miracle for him to return to Denver. That means the Broncos can't be done adding to the cornerback position, because Bryce Callahan can't be counted on after missing all of 2019 and the depth behind him is frighteningly thin.

Elway doesn't need to necessarily pursue a tier-one free-agent cornerback like Byron Jones, but getting ahold of Prince Amukamara — a former Vic Fangio disciple who's now a street free agent — would be wise.

Will Parks, DB: Speaking of defensive backs, Parks is also among those homegrown guys poised to depart in free agency. Although Parks has expressed an interest to remain in Denver, he's yet to hear word from Elway, which means he's going to hit the market.

Based on the buzz, a reunion with Joe Woods in Cleveland or Vance Joseph in Arizona could be in Parks' future. That brings us to the defensive line, where the Broncos have three unrestricted free agents.

Adam Gotsis, DE: With regard to Gotsis, we already have clarity. As he recovers from ACL surgery, the Broncos are letting Gotsis go. The former second-round pick of the team isn't expected to be healthy enough to play by Week 1 and has likely played his last snap in Denver.

Shelby Harris, DL: Viewed a fringe tier-one free agent, Harris is seeking a contract commensurate with that. He's expected to command somewhere between $11 and $13 million per year and while there's a lot we don't know about the Broncos' plans, one thing we can say with relative confidence is that Harris isn't worth that type of cheddar to Elway and company.

Harris is bound for the market where he could land in Indianapolis.

Derek Wolfe, DL: Last among this D-line group, but first in the eyes of the Broncos, Wolfe wants to remain in Denver after spending his first eight years with the club and winning a Super Bowl.

Although the market for Wolfe has heated up since the Combine, it would be an upset if Elway didn't swoop in and make Wolfe an offer he can't refuse. So long as Wolfe views it as a fair offer, he'll accept.

Connor McGovern, OL: Lastly, the Broncos let Ronald Leary go by declining his 2020 team option, while McGovern is poised to be an unrestricted free agent. At the Combine, Elway expressed a desire to talk to McGovern but it's unlikely a deal will be struck before the legal tampering period opens on March 16.

There's a good chance McGovern will find suitors willing to pay him like a top-15 center, which would put him around $9 to $11 million per year. Elway has never paid a center, so doing the math, it's unlikely McGovern re-signs, especially since the Broncos believe in the coaching ability of Mike Munchak to raise all ships on the offensive line.

Look for Patrick Morris to be the biggest beneficiary of McGovern's likely departure.

Time is of the Essence

It would behoove the Broncos to get deals done now with whichever homegrown guys they're interested in bringing back, for multiple reasons. One, it prevents the player from hitting the open market, and shields the Broncos from having to openly compete with outside suitors.

And two, the quicker Elway can get clarity on the homegrown guys, the more prepared the Broncos will be to attack outside free agents, knowing exactly what the team's roster needs are and what the budget is.

Get ready, because considering how much ammo Elway has to deal, there's an outside chance the Broncos' 2020 free-agent haul could end up rivaling the phenomenal 2014 class, all four of whom would go onto Pro Bowls as Broncos and help win a World Championship.

Elway got that class locked in with less than half of the cap space the Broncos are expected to have once Flacco is jettisoned. NFL free agency opens on March 18.

