Broncos' Power Ranking from PFT is More Than Fair

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos aren't the worst team in the NFL. And they're far from the best. 

But the Broncos might be a lot closer to the top teams in the league than they are to the bottom-feeders. However, when it comes to the national media, the Broncos have mostly been lumped in with the doldrum-dwellers in 2020 NFL power rankings. 

It's understandable but oh so misguided. National pundits look at the standings and see that Denver finished sub-.500 for the third straight year. 

Irrespective of Drew Lock's emergence at quarterback (he was a rookie with a small sample size, don't you know), and what the Broncos did this offseason to bolster the roster, the national perspective has missed the forest for the trees.

Just for the sake of posterity, the Broncos had scratched together just three wins by the time Week 13 rolled around. Once Lock was inserted as the starting QB, the team would win four of its final five games to finish 7-9. Real momentum had been established. 

So, what would a fair power ranking be? Especially considering the improvements the Broncos made to the interior O-line and offensive skill positions? 

For the first time in a long time, I can say that Pro Football Talk has provided the right answer. In their 2020 NFL power rankings, PFT positioned Denver at No. 15. Here's what Mike Florio said: 

15. Broncos: With a potential franchise quarterback finally in the fold, the Broncos are building something much better than what they’ve had. If only they didn’t have to contend with the Chiefs in their division, Denver could be poised to become an elite team. 

The Chiefs do present an unenviable obstacle to the Broncos but with the NFL's new playoff format, there will be an additional seat at the table. Instead of the traditional six playoff teams from each Conference, there'll be seven. 

Added up, that's 14 teams. PFT has the Broncos ranked at 15, for now, just outside the postseason. But well within striking distance. 

I've written so many stories centered around lists and power rankings, I've already tapped out on providing any additional insight. It's a list. 

But I wanted to get it in front of Mile High Huddle's community because it's the fairest power ranking I've seen yet and accurately represents the Broncos' trajectory. This is a team talented enough to have a chance at striking for the playoffs, regardless of whether Kansas City maintains its juggernaut status. 

