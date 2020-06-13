Adam Rank Changes Tune, Predicts Broncos to Finish 11-5 & Unseat Chiefs as Division Champs

The Denver Broncos’ summer ascension is in full swing. With the addition of a number of talented offensive weapons in free agency and the draft and the trust Head Coach Vic Fangio and his defenses garner from people around the NFL, what one believes the Broncos can become in 2020 likely comes down to one question; is second-year QB Drew Lock the real deal or not?

With a young potential franchise quarterback that has been as impressive off the field as he is on it, the Mile High City is swooning for the 23-year-old. It is dishonest not to acknowledge the Broncos did play an easier schedule over Lock’s five-game sample size, going 4-1 in those matchups, but many have taken notice and are betting on Lock and the Broncos’ offense to be one of the most improved (and exciting) teams in 2020.

Last year, perhaps no NFL analyst caught as much vitriol as Adam Rank did, at least in Broncos Country. Making his predictions for the 2019 season, Rank picked the Broncos to finish 2-14 and be one of the single worst teams in football.

With Lock doubling that predicted win total in just five games, suffice to say, Rank's tune has drastically changed. This week, Rank once again released his game-by-game prediction for each team and outside of Colin Cowherd, perhaps no analyst has sung the praises of the Broncos more this offseason than Rank.

Despite possessing one of the toughest schedules in the NFL, Rank swooned about the Broncos' improvements this offseason, stating he is 'all in on this Broncos’ team.' Rank wasn’t lying, as he predicts the Broncos to finish 11-5 in 2020, finishing first in the AFC West over the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs and earning the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Adam Rank/NFL.com

“The Broncos will finish 11-5 and they will be your AFC West Champions this year. I love everything the Broncos have done. Drew Lock looked like a good quarterback at the end of last season and that was with Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton.

"Then they go out, they draft Jerry Jeudy, they draft KJ Hamler, they sign Melvin Gordon who's going to be having some revenge games against the Chargers. This is a loaded team, a loaded offense for Pat Shurmur to go with a defense that was very good last year and getting back Bradley Chubb and adding Jurrell Casey.

"I might be underselling the Broncos a little bit as I have them at 11-5.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

What a difference a year makes in the NFL. While perhaps some can throw some much-deserved skepticism Rank’s way after he completely oversold how bad the 2019 Broncos were going to be, the optimism surrounding this year’s squad isn’t just coming from a few outlier voices but rather from many analysts and football minds from across the globe.

Perhaps displacing the Chiefs in 2020 is not super likely for the Broncos, but there is a reason the games are played on the field rather than on paper. The Broncos are heading in the right direction and have earned a fair amount of the hype surrounding their squad.

Here’s to hoping Rank’s prediction for the 2020 Broncos’ is far more accurate than his prediction last season; because if so the fun in Denver surrounding the Broncos is just getting started.

Follow Nick on Twitter @NickKendellMHH and @MileHighHuddle.