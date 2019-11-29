Drew Lock Says he's 'Confident & Comfortable' in Broncos Offense, 'Ready' to Play

As the 2019 regular season fades from view as a competitive venture, the Denver Broncos' quarterback dilemma centers firmly on Drew Lock, who seems to be inching his way towards his first start on Sunday. Like all rookies making the leap to the heady levels of the NFL, it is crucial to have both the body and mind in harmony and clicking in unison to find success.

Gaining insight into the young QB’s development has been difficult because of the significant time he missed due to a thumb injury. It looks like the signal-caller has been putting in the required study hours in the downtime that has ultimately found favor with Vic Fangio and John Elway.

Earlier in the week, Fangio explained that the process of readying Lock was being fast-tracked. With practice reps previously greatly limited, the bubble wrap came off the protégé day-by-day as he's gone from getting about 25% of the first team practice reps to the majority this week.

“Significantly, three quarters [reps].” Fangio clarified.

Up to this point, caution was the buzz word with regard to the potential franchise QB but eventually, the brakes had to be released altogether. After dropping their eighth game in Buffalo and the poor displays of incumbent starter Brandon Allen, the stars have aligned for the man from Missouri.

Lock has certainly had the look of a confident young man who is hungry to see some proper action. He has tempered his swagger with some grounding in realism about the pitfalls of forcing things before he is totally prepared for the imminent challenges.

“Yeah, I felt like I needed to get back and take some reps, though.” Lock said on Wednesday, “I’ll always be a confident guy and feel like I’m comfortable, feel like I’m ready.”

As the rookie becomes ever more relaxed within the system, it looks as though the extra practice time has revealed that he is good to go for the L.A. Chargers on Sunday. But Lock is eyeballing a whole lot more in the future.

“Yes sir. I want to try and build this into something special for sure,” Lock proclaimed. “Hopefully I end up being here for a long time.”

What has received wrath from some sections of disillusioned Broncos fans has been the notion that the front office and the coaching staff have been wrong to move him along so slowly. Lock himself showed plenty of rookie smarts for one so young by pouring cold water on this perception.

“I’d say trust the coaching staff here," Lock said. "Trust everybody that we have in this organization that if they do make the decision to bring me up and play me, then they feel like I’m ready and I feel like I’m ready too.”

The future it seems is now for both to move forward into the heat of battle. With a lot riding on the rookie, all parties will be hoping the cautious learn first approach will plough fertile soil from now on, starting this weekend vs the Chargers at home.

