Tyrann Mathieu Throws Shade at Drew Lock as Broncos QB's Legend Grows

On Monday, as rumor broke that Drew Lock may have returned from exile to the Mile High City, one of his 'chief' rivals in Kansas City fired a shot across the second-year quarterback's bow.

Kansas City Chiefs' DB Tyrann Mathieu sent a not-so-subtle message Lock's way on Twitter, but in so doing paid the Denver Broncos' QB a very high compliment.

The play in question that the 'Honey Badger' is flexing over is one that really bothered Broncos' WR Courtland Sutton as it came in the first half of a game that was still very much up for grabs at Arrowhead Stadium. Lock dropped back and fired a beautiful pass Sutton's way in the corner of the end zone and just when Sutton had contorted his body to block out Mathieu and come down with it, the savvy defensive back managed to punch the ball out.

Incomplete.

The Broncos would have to settle for a field goal in that bitterly hostile game and would be kept out of the end zone all game long. Had Sutton managed to come down with it, who knows how it could have reshaped the complexion of that game and how it might have shaken out.

Silver Lining: Lock's Legend is Growing

Mathieu's tweet is a good example of how Lock's profile grew within the NFL last year. After dropping out of the first round of the 2019 draft, and then being exiled on injured reserve for 11 weeks with a thumb injury, few of Lock's NFL peers expected him to go on the 4-1 romp that he did when finally he was inserted as the Broncos' starter in Week 13.

The wins weren't the only thing players like Mathieu noticed but also the clear talent Lock displayed on top of the enthusiasm, confidence, and swagger he brought to the table. All of which, I'll add, had a trickle-down effect on the Broncos as a team, which is why they were able to win four of their last five games.

It's going to be fun to see how Broncos-Chiefs shakes out in 2020. As a Kansas City native, Lock grew up rooting for the Chiefs but nothing would make him happier to get a win against his childhood heroes now that he's the face of Broncos Country.

Again, Mathieu's tweet is a good-natured shot at a Division rival as he first gives Lock props by saying he's 'gon be good' before boasting that if the Broncos' young signal-caller tries the DB in coverage, he's going to come away disappointed.

It's what Division rivalries are all about. Mathieu's tweet could help stoke the embers of a Broncos-Chiefs rivalry that has frankly softened of late. Broncos fans hate the Chiefs as much as ever (and vice versa) but the truth is, the two sides haven't been competitive since before Super Bowl 50 and that's what it takes to keep the flame of rivalry alive.

The last time the Broncos beat the Chiefs was in Week 2 of the 2015 season. It's been all Chiefs since as Andy Reid's squad has won nine straight over the Broncos.

With the offseason upgrades the Broncos have made, on top of Lock's emergence, there's a good chance the scales begin to get balanced again in 2020. If Lock and company can at least win their game at home vs. the Chiefs, it'll be a monumental step in the right direction the effect of which would have Super Bowl-level shots of enthusiasm for Broncos Country.

