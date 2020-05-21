Melvin Gordon Believes Drew Lock is Going to be a 'Monster'

As the Denver Broncos emerge from what has been a particularly challenging NFL offseason, Drew Lock has continued to step up as a leader. Lock's youthful mind and growing confidence have seen him excel during the team's virtual offseason program, replete with its myriad of zoom calls and online learning.

Lock has finally returned to the Mile High City — in the flesh — after spending most of the lockdown at his parents' home in Missouri and with players and coaches still barred from returning to facilities at Dove Valley, he will look to organize some throwing sessions with his receivers. How fast Lock can build chemistry with his teammates and master Pat Shurmur’s new offense will obviously play a role in determining his success in 2020.

The second-year quarterback made it clear during his virtual presser earlier this month that there should be no barriers to limit the ability of the Broncos' new recruits from getting a jump on learning Shurmur's scheme. That said, Lock noted that it will be crucial to for he and his new cohorts procured through the draft to take their time so they can adjust fully to the NFL, exactly like he had to do last year.

“When those guys - they’ve got their iPads now," Lock said on May 5. "They eventually are going to get back to Denver, whenever that is, and were going to hit the field."

What this unprecedented virtual offseason has managed to achieve was bridging some of the gap before the players were allowed back into practice environments. Keeping in contact online and getting on the same page via virtual team and position meetings is something that Lock has placed an emphasis on. He has also dedicated himself to the task of virtual learning, despite its obvious limitations.

“You have to kind of get more vocal so to say, not as much getting up on the board and being face-to-face with your receivers or running backs," Lock explained on the virtual meeting process. "You have to be a little more vocal in those meetings. It’s not awkward, but it’s definitely different to chime in in these meetings and have all the eyes looking at you on screen instead of in person. That’s definitely a little different."

Lock will need to become one of the loudest and most influential voices among his stable of young teammates. If the Broncos are going to hit the ground running offensively, it will take Lock both leading the way and possessing a forensic knowledge of the playbook.

Recently signed RB Melvin Gordon was keen to accentuate the positive factors that come from the young QB commanding the huddle. Gordon also feels that once Lock finds his groove it could lead to very explosive results.

"I think he can be a really good player. He makes some really good throws," Gordon told Ian Rapoport on the RapSheet and Friends podcast earlier this week. "I think when he gets full control of the offense, when he's really out there dictating and telling guys what to do and how to do it, I think when he gets that control and his confidence gets to that level, he's going to be a monster. Obviously, the last couple of games, he built that confidence. ... But just more games under his belt with that confidence, it'll just flourish. And when he walks and talks, you can just see it come out. I think he's going to be a bad man."

Growing confidence and belief in what Lock can do is being reflected in how the Broncos' veterans are speaking about him publicly. The QB has embraced his unique offseason workload and has openly welcomed the new arrival of offensive weapons like WRs Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, but he has always pointed to the importance of putting the required work in to get the most out of the new offense.

“We’ve got to be ready to prepare. Nothings in fine ink right now as far as wins and losses just because of the people we drafted. We’ve got a lot of work to do and put together, and hopefully we’ll be on our ‘A’ game every single Sunday,” Lock told the team website.

As the opportunity to get on the field with his teammates, Lock’s dedication to the mission at hand will be crucial if the Broncos are going to make a push back into playoff contention in 2020. He only needs to cast an eye towards Tom Brady and how the six-time Super Bowl champion is taking his job of learning his new offense in Tampa Bay for an example of the complete dedication that is required.

