Melvin Gordon Reveals True Thoughts on New Challenge of Playing with Drew Lock

John Elway’s big splash in free agency to get ex-Chargers RB Melvin Gordon in the Orange and Blue hasn't been received with universal praise by Denver Broncos fans. Many have raised doubts about the soon-to-be 27-year-old's injury history, as well as the significant salary cap hit if things don’t work out.

What has become clear from Gordon's remarks last Friday via his introductory conference call is that he is well aware of the new challenges he'll need to embrace if he is to find success with the Broncos.

Gordon played his first five years wrapped in a security blanket that was future Hall-of-Fame QB Philip Rivers. In Denver, the expectations and football environment will be completely different as Gordon begins to build a rapport of trust and understanding with the second-year Drew Lock.

“I’m not sure. I’ve only had Phil," Gordon said on Friday when asked to reveal his expectations for playing with Lock. "I’ve never had anyone else as far as being a professional. I’ve always had Phil. He was always there on game day. He was always there in practice. He was a seasoned vet. He wasn’t missing games."

Being taken away from the cozy Rivers nest will be a shock to the system for Gordon and present a new challenge for the veteran RB. But in order to develop and mature as a player at the highest level, Gordon has acknowledged the importance of getting on the same page with Lock as he sails into new and uncharted waters.

“I really don’t know how to respond to a young QB," Gordon said. "I’ve watched as much film as I can on him. I’ve watched his highlights. You can only see so much from YouTube angles, but he seems like a great QB. I know if he has control of the offense fully – telling guys where to go, changing protection – I really don’t know."

With so much to learn about his new offense and most importantly his new signal-caller, the No. 1 priority will be for Gordon to establish some kind of early chemistry. Finding that unique blend of trust and respect is not something that normally happens overnight, but Gordon pointed to Lock's football IQ as a helpful attribute, as well as the experiences the young QB gained from his five-game sample size as a rookie.

“He seems like a smart guy, bright guy when he talks in his interviews," Gordon said of Lock. "If he doesn’t have full control of the offense, I’m sure he will especially with having a year under his belt. I’m excited to work with him. I’m going to tell him some things that I like as far as when I’m back there and pick his brain a little bit. Every QB is different. We’re just going to have to learn and adapt with each other and play as one out there.”

Given the complications that have arisen from the Coronavirus lockdown, getting to know his new Broncos teammates might be a longer process than is traditional. Both Gordon and Lock have a lot on riding on their shoulders and it will take time to get on the same page and maximize what they can get out of Pat Shurmur’s new offense.

One school of thought is that Gordon was brought to Denver on a strong recommendation from Shurmur, who prioritizes pass-catching RBs out of the backfield. That's probably a safe bet to assume, considering how prolific the RBs in Shurmur's offense have been as receivers throughout his history as an offensive coordinator.

Considering the financial commitment the Broncos have invested in Gordon, he might be the player Broncos fans will be most critical of should he experience any early struggles and fails to produce. However, if Gordon puts in the vital work and gets on the same page with Lock, he'll be poised to really blossom in a young and exciting Broncos' offense.