Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Melvin Gordon Throws Shade at Chargers Fans Over Empty Stadium

Chad Jensen

It's been a long time since the Denver Broncos actually feared to go on the road to play the Chargers — whether in San Diego or Los Angeles — because the home team always struggled to put fans in the stands. 

Meanwhile, Broncos Country would flood the stadium, essentially making it a home away from home in California. It only got worse for the Chargers after their move to L.A. with what few fans remained in San Diego being displaced. 

Now, with the NFL contemplating the possibility of having to play without fans in the stands this fall due to coronavirus, for new Broncos' RB Melvin Gordon, it wouldn't be much of a departure from normalcy. In a sit-down with fellow Wisconsin alum Marcus Cromartie, Gordon explained why he's not too concerned about fans not being in the stands potentially, perhaps inadvertently throwing a little shade toward his former team in L.A. 

"Bro, we didn't have fans anyway," Gordon told Cromartie. "We didn't have any Charger fans. I'm going to be honest with you. We didn't have any Charger fans at the game, much loyalty or love. But we didn't have many o I'm not missing anything."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Ouch. 

It's true, though. For whatever reason, the Chargers have struggled to get butts in seats for years. There was a time during the height of the Philip Rivers, LaDanian Tomlinson, Antonio Gates triumvirate, where Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego would get rocking. 

But it was fleeting and short-lived. It's actually quite weird that a bonafide NFL team with roots dating back to the AFL can't draw fans. 

The Broncos signed Gordon to a two-year, $16 million deal this past March after he played his first five seasons with the Chargers. A first-round pick of the team's back in 2015, he's a two-time Pro Bowler who joins Phillip Lindsay, also a Pro Bowl RB, in the Broncos' backfield. 

It's hard to say exactly what fan attendance in the NFL will look like this fall. In order to maintain competitive balance, the league might choose to play without fans because while in some states the social distancing mandates are and will be even more relaxed come fall, other states in the union might not be as open. 

So, similarly to the NFL's rule to not let any coaches and players back into facilities until all clubs were allowed by their respective states, the league could choose to simply play without fans in 2020. Such a decision would cost the Broncos $162M in revenue, to say nothing of the stadium jobs from employees, groundskeepers, security, vendors and surrounding businesses. 

However, we're still about four months from the regular-season opener, so there's plenty of time yet for this to break in a positive direction for the country, for coronavirus to burn out or be vanquished, and for the NFL to have a normal schedule. I'm not counting on it. But I can hope. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Drew Lock Breaks Silence on Joe Flacco's Infamous Mentor Quote

Drew Lock doesn't view Joe Flacco in the same way as many Broncos fans do.

Chad Jensen

by

BigYak

Football Outsiders Reveals Broncos' Biggest Remaining Need & it's a Little Worrisome

The Broncos could be tempting fate if they don't seek out any and all opportunities to bolster this roster weakness.

Chad Jensen

by

broncomarco

Coronavirus Causes Twitter Dust-up Among Broncos Players

Two Broncos got into it a little bit over the weekend on the subject of masks and the coronavirus.

Chad Jensen

by

EchoChamber

ESPN Model Predicts Exceedingly Difficult 2020 Road to Playoffs for Broncos

The Broncos don't have the toughest strength of schedule but ESPN's FPI prediction model

Nick Kendell

by

Broncos_Ed

PFF Names LT Garett Bolles Broncos' Most Underrated Player

Pro Football Focus recently tapped the most underrated player for each NFL team and the Bronco chosen might cause some to scratch their head.

Nick Kendell

by

toddx7

Here's Why Fans Shouldn't be Surprised to See Drew Lock & Broncos' Offense Start Slow in 2020

Drew Lock has gotten the ball rolling on throwing sessions with teammates now that he's returned to the Mile High City.

Nick Kendell

by

ErickTrickel

Broncos' Offense Undergoes Big Turnover in Expected Starting Lineup

Free agency and the draft reshaped the Broncos' offensive starting lineup.

Chad Jensen

by

A3monster

5 Broncos Most Critical to Drew Lock's Development in 2020

If Drew Lock is going to turn the corner in Year 2, these five Broncos will have to do their part.

Lance Sanderson

by

Lance Sanderson

Dak Prescott's Contract Dispute Could be Harbinger of Broncos' Future with Drew Lock

The Broncos are paying close attention to how the Cowboys' negotiations with Dak Prescott are unfolding. Here's why.

BobMorris

by

jones0024

Drew Lock's Two-Month Exile in Missouri Might Help Broncos' QB Springboard into 2020

After picking Peyton Manning's brain, Drew Lock had to sit on his thumbs in quarantine for two months. Or did he maybe use his time for something wiser, that could give him an advantage in Year 2?

Chad Jensen

by

Josh_Carney