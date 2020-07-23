Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos Reach Agreement with Third-Round OL Lloyd Cushenberry III

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos were lucky that LSU's Lloyd Cushenberry fell to the third round. Viewed pre-draft as a first-round caliber center, Cushenberry tumbled entirely out of Day 1 and into late Day 2. 

The Broncos were more than happy to invest the No. 83 overall pick on the center who snapped to reigning Heisman Trophy winner and national champion QB Joe Burrow. Cushenberry projects as a day-one starter at the pivot point on the Broncos offensive line. 

With the Broncos rookies poised to report for training camp and begin the first stage of COVID-19 testing so that football proceedings can begin on Monday, the team's draft class had to get signed contractually to their NFL contracts. 

A flurry of activity on this front marked Wednesday's proceedings at Dove Valley, where seven rookie draft picks were signed, including Cushenberry. Cushenberry's contract is slotted and worth $4.2 million. 

He received a signing bonus of $946,176, which ought to get him through the summer. In all seriousness, it's great that Denver now has eight of its 10 draft picks signed. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

All that remain are first- and second-round WRs Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. I would expect those dominoes to fall on Thursday. 

At 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, Cushenberry has great size and length as an interior lineman. He's strong, powerful, and extremely smart when it comes to football IQ. 

Cushenberry is an aggressive run blocker and can get to the second level, blasting open holes for his ball-carriers. As a pass blocker, he's not perfect but thanks to his tool kit, which includes elite-level hand technique, he'll be able to contend out of the gates with the best interior pass rushers. 

Working hand-in-handy with O-Line Coach Mike Munchak, Cushenberry's ceiling is high and thanks to his football IQ and natural talent, his floor is unusually high, too. With Drew Lock proving to be the hardest QB to sack in 2019, that should help Cushenberry get acclimated to life in the NFL. 

But honestly, sky's the limit for Cushenberry, who I fully expected to get drafted late in the first round. The Broncos got a steal. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Emmanuel Sanders Sees Big Things on the Horizon for Broncos Offense

Drew Lock is poised to lead something 'special' with the Broncos in 2020, according to Emmanuel Sanders.

Chad Jensen

by

Texasseick

John Elway's 7-Best Free-Agent Moves as Broncos GM Revealed

John Elway has had his whiffs in free agency since arriving in the Broncos front office back in 2011 but he's had his fair share of hits, too. Here are his seven-best decisions.

BobMorris

by

ErickTrickel

If Drew Lock is to Become Broncos' Franchise QB, he'll Have to Improve This Key Metric

The Broncos and fans are excited about Drew Lock but this key statistical category is one the young quarterback proved to be lackluster. And that needs to improve dramatically.

Thomas Hall

by

trapblock

John Elway's 7-Worst Free-Agent Moves as Broncos GM Revealed

John Elway has had his successes in free agency since arriving in the Broncos front office back in 2011 but he's had his fair share of whiffs, too. Here are his seven-worst decisions.

BobMorris

by

Chilly303

Jerry Jeudy Releases Goosebump-Inducing Hype Video Announcing Agreement on Rookie Contract

The Broncos have agreed to terms with their first-round draft pick Jerry Jeudy, who released a phenomenal video to announce the deal.

Chad Jensen

by

smilinassassin

Broncos Reach Agreement with Fourth-Round TE Albert Okwuegbunam on Four-Year Deal per Report

The Broncos have Albert Okwuegbunam under contract.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

CB De'Vante Bausby Explains How the Canceled NFL Preseason Could Negatively Affect Broncos

De'Vante Bausby knows full well how valuable the preseason is for rookies, college free agents, and futures players.

KeithCummings

by

ErickTrickel

Broncos Roster Breakdown: Jeff Heuerman | TE

Jeff Heuerman could be the odd man out when the music stops at the end of this summer. Can the veteran tight end maneuver to stick around and beat out younger, more recently-drafted tight ends?

Erick Trickel

Peyton Manning Nukes Chargers From Orbit in Recent Zoom Conference

The NFL's only five-time MVP zinged one of his former Division rivals.

Chad Jensen

by

KeithCummings

ESPN's Future Power Ranking of Broncos Doesn't Hold Water

ESPN's future power rankings just came out and where the Broncos landed, suffice to say, was highly questionable.

CarlDumler

by

CarlDumler