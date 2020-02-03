Mile High Huddle
WATCH: Broncos Release 2020 Hype Video Minutes After Chiefs Win Super Bowl

Chad Jensen

Heavy is the head that wears the crown. Just minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, the Denver Broncos released a 2020 hype video across their social media channels. 

The timing wasn't coincidental. 

The Broncos feel like a team on the rise, after finishing 4-1 down the stretch of last season with rookie QB Drew Lock at the helm. Combined with a few key veterans placed carefully across the roster and a few budding star players, this is a team that truly feels it can compete next season. 

The Broncos are a team that understands the burden of defending a World Championship. Denver did so successfully back in 1998, after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl XXXIII. John Elway retired after that Super Bowl as a back-to-back champion and he now leads this team from the front office into its exciting new era. 

With the quarterback conundrum seemingly solved, the Broncos could take a quantum leap forward in 2020. With the likes of WR Courtland Sutton, RB Phillip Lindsay and TE Noah Fant, the Broncos already have the offensive arsenal to create some fireworks next season. 

Combined with another smart free-agency period and another successful draft haul, the Broncos could truly turn the corner in 2020. But if this team is going to have a chance at competing with Patrick Mahomes, the Broncos will have to be able to fight fire with fire. 

That means scoring points. That's where the new coaching arrivals of OC Pat Shurmur and QBs Coach Mike Shula can really be a difference-maker. 

The young pieces the Broncos have in place are exciting and they'll now have the defending World Champs in their Division. Only time will tell whether Vic Fangio can lead this Broncos squad back to a winning standard and compete with the Chiefs in the AFC West. 

