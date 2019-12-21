Mile High Huddle
Broncos Reveal Final Injury Report for Week 16: 3 Starters Out, 5 Questionable

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos, like many teams this late in the season, have been on the receiving end of some bad injury luck. It would be fair to say the Broncos have sustained an inordinate amount of injuries this season, even considering they're heading into their 15th game. 

Perhaps it can be chalked up to the Broncos starting their training camp so early as one of the two teams to play in the Hall of Fame Game, and subsequently, having to navigate a whopping five preseason exhibition games. Perhaps it has to do with head coach Vic Fangio's old-school approach but even that is limited by the CBA. 

Whatever the exact culprits are, the bottom line is, the Broncos are far from being at 100% heading into their Week 16 bout with the Detroit Lions. On Friday, Fangio revealed that three starters have been ruled out of Sunday's action.

Ronald Leary continues his bout with a concussion, unable to clear protocol. Austin Schlottmann will once again start at right guard for the third-straight game. 

Ja'Wuan James, at this point, I don't know why the Broncos haven't just placed him on injured reserve. He apparently has no will to get back out on the field for the team who just signed him to a four-year, $51 million contract last spring. 

James suited up and played in Houston back in Week 14, playing on a first-half pitch-count. This will be the second consecutive game he'll miss. All in, he's appeared in just three games for Denver this season, seeing not even 100 snaps at right tackle. Elijah Wilkinson will continue to start in his stead at right tackle. 

As for Adam Gotsis, the fourth-year defensive end went under the knife earlier this week to repair a bum knee that has plagued him dating back to his college days. Look for him to be placed on IR at some point this weekend, with the Broncos signing someone to fill his roster spot. 

DL Kyle Peko, who was signed off the street last week in the wake of the rash of injuries to the Broncos' D-line, has been struggling with an illness this week. Although listed as questionable, he's trending in the right direction to be a part of the D-line rotation on Sunday. 

DL DeMarcus Walker and Dre'Mont Jones have been limited participants in practice all week but after both missed last week's contest at Kansas City, the hope is they'll be good to go on Sunday. TE Noah Fant and LG Dalton Risner are also questionable, both of whom are also battling the same illness that's claimed Peko this week. 

As for the Detroit Lions, they'll be without DT A'Shawn Robinson, LB Christian Jones and OT Rick Wagner. Questionable are LB Devon Kennard and RB Bo Scarbrough. 

