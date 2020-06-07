LOOK: Broncos' Rookie WR KJ Hamler Reveals he's in Denver

Last week, Denver Broncos' rookie first-rounder Jerry Jeudy arrived in the Mile High City. The ex-Alabama wide receiver has since joined with quarterback Drew Lock and other Broncos teammates for throwing sessions at a Denver-area park.

Missing from that equation has been Broncos' second-round WR KJ Hamler. However, based on a social media post on Sunday, the ex-Penn State star has also made his entrance to Denver. When exactly he arrived in Denver, we can't say for sure but what we can wager is that he's there now, as he has been rumored to have been spotted at one of these throwing sessions.

Although Instagram doesn't allow a 'Story' to be shared, a Mile High Huddle community member was there to do a screengrab.

Does the arrival of Jeudy and Hamler less than one week apart signal that perhaps the Broncos are planning on being able to hold their Phase 3 of OTAs sometime in June? I've been asked that on social media and I honestly don't know.

The coaches will be allowed to return to the UC Health Training Center on Monday, but up until this point, the NFL has yet to greenlight players also returning to team facilities. Could that change? Yes.

Training camp is scheduled to kick off on July 28. Traditionally, players are given a six-week break in between the last OTA and Day 1 of training camp. While the NFL might look to amend their calendar this year in light of how the coronavirus has completely put a stop to the entire offseason training program, there's a chance the players won't join the coaches until the end of July.

So why would Hamler be in Denver?

Because Lock is there. And he's urging his teammates to join him in these workouts. Lookit, the Broncos have a new offensive system to assimilate, plus, rookies like Hamler and Jeudy have to begin the process of forging chemistry with their new QB.

Hamler can't do that remotely or virtually. He has to be in Denver, or wherever Lock is, which happens to be the Mile High City.

Whether the Broncos are able to hold an OTA this summer or not, Lock and company will at least continue to make the most of the summer by holding these unofficial workouts where he can get on the same page with his new wideouts and begin working on OC Pat Shurmur's passing concepts.

