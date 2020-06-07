Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

LOOK: Broncos' Rookie WR KJ Hamler Reveals he's in Denver

Chad Jensen

Last week, Denver Broncos' rookie first-rounder Jerry Jeudy arrived in the Mile High City. The ex-Alabama wide receiver has since joined with quarterback Drew Lock and other Broncos teammates for throwing sessions at a Denver-area park. 

Missing from that equation has been Broncos' second-round WR KJ Hamler. However, based on a social media post on Sunday, the ex-Penn State star has also made his entrance to Denver. When exactly he arrived in Denver, we can't say for sure but what we can wager is that he's there now, as he has been rumored to have been spotted at one of these throwing sessions. 

Although Instagram doesn't allow a 'Story' to be shared, a Mile High Huddle community member was there to do a screengrab. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Does the arrival of Jeudy and Hamler less than one week apart signal that perhaps the Broncos are planning on being able to hold their Phase 3 of OTAs sometime in June? I've been asked that on social media and I honestly don't know. 

The coaches will be allowed to return to the UC Health Training Center on Monday, but up until this point, the NFL has yet to greenlight players also returning to team facilities. Could that change? Yes. 

Training camp is scheduled to kick off on July 28. Traditionally, players are given a six-week break in between the last OTA and Day 1 of training camp. While the NFL might look to amend their calendar this year in light of how the coronavirus has completely put a stop to the entire offseason training program, there's a chance the players won't join the coaches until the end of July. 

So why would Hamler be in Denver? 

Because Lock is there. And he's urging his teammates to join him in these workouts. Lookit, the Broncos have a new offensive system to assimilate, plus, rookies like Hamler and Jeudy have to begin the process of forging chemistry with their new QB. 

Hamler can't do that remotely or virtually. He has to be in Denver, or wherever Lock is, which happens to be the Mile High City. 

Whether the Broncos are able to hold an OTA this summer or not, Lock and company will at least continue to make the most of the summer by holding these unofficial workouts where he can get on the same page with his new wideouts and begin working on OC Pat Shurmur's passing concepts. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vic Fangio Issues Apology After his Controversial Remarks on the State of Racism in the NFL

Vic Fangio inadvertently stepped on a land mine on Tuesday, offending many across the NFL landscape, but he did his level-best to rectify it on Wednesday.

Chad Jensen

by

Chad Jensen

John Elway Breaks Silence with Powerful Statement on Police Brutality & Racism

John Elway isn't watching this movement from the sidelines. The Broncos' GM is getting involved.

Chad Jensen

by

KeithCummings

What we Know About Jerry Jeudy's Activities Since Arriving in Denver

The Broncos' first-round pick is now in the Mile High City but what has Jerry Jeudy been up to?

Chad Jensen

by

Lance Sanderson

ESPN Renders Questionable Stat Projection for Drew Lock's 2020 Season

Is Drew Lock fixing to blow the doors down in 2020? Not according to ESPN.

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

Champ Bailey Shares Insight on Broncos' New CB Additions A.J. Bouye & Michael Ojemudia

The Hall-of-Fame cornerback recently broke his silence on what the arrival of A.J. Bouye and Michael Ojemudia mean for the Broncos.

Luke Patterson

by

ErickTrickel

Vic Fangio Dishes on how Drew Lock has Picked up Broncos' New Scheme Without Benefit of OTAs

What has Drew Lock done to overcome the lack of OTAs this year? Especially with a new scheme to learn?

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Broncos' Courtland Sutton Led All NFL WRs in Mind-Boggling Stat

Courtland Sutton was a beast in 2019 but many fans had no idea he was this good.

Chad Jensen

by

smilinassassin

LOOK: Drew Lock Joins Broncos' Teammates in Denver Protest March

The Broncos' starting quarterback was on hand at the Colorado capitol to march with his teammates and protesters.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos

As Broncos Reopen, Von Miller Offers up Advice to Roger Goodell Following Coronavirus Shutdown

The NFL is getting back into the business of football operations and activities but in order for normalcy to return, which includes safety, Von Miller has a suggestion.

KeithCummings

by

LukePatterson

Brandon McManus Petitions Broncos to Give Him the Shot at NFL-Record Field Goal

Does Brandon McManus have the leg to set a new NFL record? Probably. But that doesn't mean that he'll be easily given the chance.

KeithCummings

by

Studlee14