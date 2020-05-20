Broncos' 4-Time Pro Bowl LT Ryan Clady Reveals Two Areas Garett Bolles Must Improve to Get Paid

Ryan Clady is unquestionably one of the greatest left tackles in Denver Broncos' history. As a 2008 first-round pick of Denver's, some would even argue that Clady surpasses Hall-of-Famer Gary Zimmerman as the greatest left tackle in team history, due to the fact that Clady was 100% homegrown.

Although his prolific career was cut short due to bad injury luck, Clady earned four Pro Bowl nods as a Bronco, to go along with three All-Pro selections (two first-team). His career in Denver ended in 2016 when GM John Elway traded him to the New York Jets, where he was unable to make the type of impact he was known for due to health struggles.

After eight starts as a Jet, New York moved on and Clady retired. All in, Clady started 98 regular-season games as a Bronco at left tackle, not counting playoffs, and he appeared in some iconic postseason bouts.

So, as it relates to Denver's current starter at left tackle Garett Bolles, who also happens to be a former first-round pick of the team's, who better to share an authoritative evaluation than Clady?

On Monday, Clady joined 104.3 The Fan's Nick and Cecil show where he was asked to share his observations on Bolles and what he's seen from the beleaguered left tackle throughout his three-year career.

“I think he’s definitely had a well-documented slow start to his career," Clady told hosts Nick Ferguson and Cecil Lammey. "I’ve seen a lot of improvement. I’ve seen—he definitely put some work in. Later on in this past season, too, he was playing at a much higher level."

Indeed, by every measurable metric, Bolles showed improvement down the stretch last year. He was able to cut down the penalties and once QB Drew Lock was inserted into the starting lineup in Week 13, Bolles would only relinquish one sack over the remainder of the season.

Was Bolles' improvement more a result of venerated O-Line Coach Mike Munchak finally reaching him? Was it attributed to Lock's emergence? Could it simply have been the result of Bolles working hard to hone the finer points of his technique? Clady put his finger on exactly what he saw Bolles improve.

"I think one of the main things is hands with him," Clady told Nick and Cecil. "He’s got some pretty good feet. It’s what you need for a left tackle but I think his hands and just kind of awareness, too. A lot of those holding calls can somewhat be avoided with just learning the game more and just having awareness of positions you’re in and whatnot. I think those are a couple things he definitely has improved on."

Bolles' hand technique has been a mess for most of his NFL career — very inconsistent — and due to the lack of technique and not always landing his punches well and on time, it's led to him getting 'behind' in the rep, which then led to the lapse of discipline where he would panic and hold his opponent. The yellow laundry would then rain down.

Awareness, as Clady touched on, has arguably been Bolles' greatest enemy. From situational awareness, to playing with poise, to having the recognition of down, distance, and the tendencies of his opponents — it's all been woefully poor for Bolles (does he even know what holding is?). But here again, as Clady opined, Bolles did show improvement down the stretch but he still finished as the second most-penalized player in the NFL.

Fans can only hope that Munchak finally reached him, or, at least, that the principles and technique the O-Line Coach taught him from last offseason on finally clicked and hit home for Bolles from about Week 9 on. Bolles did finish the 2019 season with a modest amount of momentum and if he can vanquish Elijah Wilkinson in open competition this summer for the starting left tackle job, the Broncos hope their 2017 first-rounder can finally produce a sustained season of quality play.

Due to the Broncos not picking up Bolles' fifth-year option, he'll be playing in a contract year. That make-or-break type of opportunity can have wondrous effects on players — almost like some sort of football voodoo — that allows them to elevate their game and thus capitalize on the free-agent market the next spring.

For what it's worth, that's what Clady hopes to see from Bolles.

"Hopefully, he can have a good year this year and obviously get a good contract as well," Clady told The FAN.

Blocking for quarterbacks like Jay Cutler, Kyle Orton, Tim Tebow and Peyton Manning, Clady should one day receive an invitation to the Broncos' Ring of Fame.

He was on pace for a Hall-of-Fame-caliber career himself before his bouts with the injury bug began in 2013. That ship has likely sailed but the RoF is still very much in the cards for this all-time great Bronco.

