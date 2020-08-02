Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos S Kareem Jackson Calls NFL's Pro Bowl, Top-100 Voting 'a Joke'

Chad Jensen

Kareem Jackson is a man who speaks his mind. Just last week, the Denver Broncos' 11th-year defensive back blasted Pro Football Focus for its NFL secondary rankings. 

Over the weekend, in defense of his safety partner Justin Simmons, Jackson took aim at the NFL — specifically, the league's Pro Bowl voting and Top 100 Players voting.

"Cmon man @NFL how the hell @jsimms1119 not make top 100?? I saw the safeties on that list and he better than all of them hands down!! Y’all gotta stop wit this clown sh*t smh. Pro bowl, top 100, etc all a joke," Jackson tweeted on Saturday. 

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Jackson has a fair point. It's one many Broncos fans have made over recent years. 

Simmons established himself last season as a top-5 safety in the NFL. He was PFF's No. 2 overall graded safety and the Pro Bowl completely snubbed him. Simmons wasn't even an alternate. 

Jackson played at a Pro Bowl level last year himself, and while he didn't get the nod in the voting, he was voted an alternate. Meanwhile, Simmons garnered second-team All-Pro honors from the Associated Press. 

Fast forward to this summer, and as Jackson said, Simmons did not make the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020 list. He did, however, make the 'best of the rest' list, checking in as the No. 108 player overall *yawn*. 

Only two Broncos made the Top 100 list — Von Miller and Jurrell Casey. That left a quartet of deserving Broncos on the outside looking in, including Jackson, Simmons, Courtland Sutton, and Phillip Lindsay. 

Even though it might be justified, Jackson could be harboring some sour grapes at the Pro Bowl/Top 100 process. Entering the league as Houston's first-round pick back in 2010, Jackson has never earned a Pro Bowl nod. 

Last year was the closest he's ever gotten to all-star honors. And it came in his 10th season. Jackson's career hasn't always been smooth sailing, as he had a few forgettable years in Houston early on. But he's been one of the NFL's premier defensive backs for the last five years. 

Meanwhile, Simmons had established himself as a two-year starter entering the 2019 season. He'd shown tremendous talent and versatility over those years but didn't break into the stratosphere until last year. But when I say 'break into the stratosphere', Simmons did that and then some. 

How any objective process of voting (by the players) could leave Simmons off of the Top 100 list is mystifying. Considering that the NFL's formula for the Pro Bowl voting includes fan participation online, as well as coaches and player votes, it's a little easier to understand how he might be overlooked as a one-year wonder. 

But the players, who purportedly make up the entirety of the NFL's Top 100 voting, ought to know better. Jackson is right. 

All the Broncos safety duo can do is use the snubs as fuel and focus on making 2020 a breakout year so undeniable, no player, coach, or fan could leave either off the Pro Bowl voting, or the Top 100. Considering Vic Fangio's extremely safety-friendly scheme, it wouldn't surprise me to see both Jackson and Simmons garner individual accolades this coming season. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Drew Lock Explains the Unique Challenges of Bonding with Broncos Rookie WRs, Building Chemistry

Drew Lock is trying to get on the same page with his new wide receivers. But the pandemic has complicated it.

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

Broncos Join Kareem Jackson in Blasting PFF for Questionable Take

Pro Football Focus didn't just garner derision from a player but from the team as well.

Chad Jensen

by

ErickTrickel

Broncos Release Veteran TE Jeff Heuerman

The Broncos have moved on from Jeff Heuerman.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Recapping the 11 Roster Moves Broncos Made to Cut Down to 79 Players

The Broncos started with 90 players but now sit at 79. Here's how it happened

Chad Jensen

by

LukePatterson

John Elway Says There Have Been 'Some Rumblings' About Other Broncos Opting Out of 2020 Season 'But Nothing Yet'

Although the Broncos have had just one player opt out of the 2020 season due the pandemic, GM John Elway has heard 'rumblings' about a 'couple guys'.

Chad Jensen

by

Coffeedude1234567

Drew Lock Explains why he Held Back his Personality as a Rookie Last Year

Drew Lock kept his head down as a rookie early on. On Friday, he explained why.

Chad Jensen

Drew Lock's Approach to 2020? No Excuses

The Broncos young starting quarterback isn't looking for an easy way out or excuse as to why the pandemic should hinder the progress of his career. And that's telling.

Chad Jensen

by

BuckinBronco

Bradley Chubb Reveals his Mile High Expectations for the Broncos Defense in 2020

The Broncos are looking to build on their defensive accomplishments from Vic Fangio's first year in Denver. Bradley Chubb's expectations for the defense in 2020 are a Mile High.

Chad Jensen

by

BuckinBronco

Drew Lock & Courtland Sutton are Cooking up a Top-Secret TD Celebration to Debut in 2020

What do Drew Lock and Courtland Sutton have in mind for their new touchdown celebration in 2020?

Chad Jensen

10 Camp Battles with Biggest Implications on Broncos 2020 Season

It's time to focus on the key position battles poised to be fought in Broncos camp.

Chad Jensen

by

Thomas Hall