Broncos Select Florida WR Tyrie Cleveland in Seventh Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Build the nest.

That's what's all about for GM John Elway and the Denver Broncos. With the No. 252 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Broncos selected Flordia WR Tyrie Cleveland.

Cleveland is a 6-foot-2, 209-pound wideout who brings 4.46 speed to the table. But that's not his forte. Cleveland is simply a big, physical, supreme athlete.

At the NFL Combine, he tested in the 70th percentile and above in all categories except the bench press where he threw up 13 reps. Cleveland's testing implies that he's an explosive athlete.

The onus is on Broncos' WRs Coach Zach Azzanni to find a way to translate that raw ability onto the field. Cleveland averaged 14.0 yards per catch last season for the Gators but despite appearing in 12 games, he only totaled 25 receptions and one touchdown.

Chalk up the lack of production to a lackluster offense and QB play or simply a young WR still learning the finer points and nuances of the position. Here's what our Senior Draft Analyst Erick Trickel said about Cleveland's fit in our Finding Broncos scouting profile.

"Denver needs speed, and while Cleveland has solid long speed, it may not be good enough. With the Broncos there is also the concern with how limited he is. He does offer some really good special teams value, but it may not be an upgrade over what Diontae Spencer brings to the team."



The Cleveland picks marks the third WR the Broncos have selected in this draft, beginning with Jerry Jeudy in round one and KJ Hamler in round two. The mandate was to build the nest around Drew Lock and capitalize on the next three years of having a cost-controlled QB.

Mission accomplished.

