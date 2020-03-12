Mile High Huddle
Broncos Sign Long Snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer as Pro Bowler Casey Kreiter is About to Hit Free Agency

Chad Jensen

Long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer was signed by the Denver Broncos on Wednesday. With Pro Bowl LS Casey Kreiter poised to hit unrestricted free agency, the move to sign Bobenmoyer is conspicuous, to say the least. 

The Broncos are preempting the potential loss of Kreiter, who's been with the club since 2016. It makes me wonder if perhaps the team has already explored contract talks with Kreiter's camp, and that the ask at this point is a little rich for GM John Elway's blood. 

Most long snappers make the league veteran minimum, and whatever Kreiter is looking for in a new contract, the Broncos can plug Bobenmoyer in at a much cheaper cost. The Broncos paid Kreiter $1 million in 2019 on a one-year contract. Bobenmoyer would cost half of that. 

Bobenmoyer (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) is a first-year player. He played his collegiate ball at the University of Northern Colorado as both a long snapper and edge rusher/linebacker.

The Broncos have a base familiarity with Bobenmoyer after he competed with the club during rookie mini-camp last spring on a tryout basis. There's a good chance Bobenmoyer received the stamp of approval from special teams coordinator Tom McMahon.

With Kreiter locked in for 2019, the Broncos didn't hold onto Bobenmoyer but they moved on much wiser as to what he brings to the table and whether he's competent as a professional long snapper. 

The long snapper position is best seen not heard. Most fans don't even know the name of their team's long snapper until he botches a snap. Kreiter has been near-perfect since donning the Orange and Blue, and while the Broncos would be tempting the football fates by moving on from him, the bitter truth is, the long snapper position comes on the cheap. 

However, Kreiter also chips in modestly on punt coverage units. He tallied two solo tackles last year on special teams. We'll see what the future holds as NFL free agency kicks off next week on March 18, unless the league delays the opening of the new league year in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

BearBnB
BearBnB

I’d actually be strangely disappointed to see Kreiter go. He has been solid (as a Pro Bowl snapper, that makes him one of the top two, right?), and all it takes is one lousy snap to make someone wish they had spent just a little more on their snapper.

One interesting stat would be to see how many bad snaps there were last year across the league for punts and field goals. Is it worth the extra $500k to have a high-end long snapper, or can you get away with the bargain bin guys?

If there are any other Air Force Falcons fans out there, you might remember that the Vikings actually spent a 7th round draft pick on a long snapper last year.

