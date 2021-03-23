How Signing CBs Fuller & Darby is a Game-Changer for Broncos Defense

The Denver Broncos made some key signings during the big first wave of free agency last week, helping to take the defense to the next level. That started first with the signing of cornerback Ronald Darby, a physically gifted player with top-end speed, who is coming off an impressive season where he led the NFL in pass breakups.

A few days later, the Broncos followed up the Darby signing by inking ex-Chicago All-Pro corner Kyle Fuller, who's proven he can thrive in Fangio’s system. Together this tandem faces a tall order of dealing with the high-flying offenses in the AFC West. Finally, though, Denver looks to have the talent to meet the challenge.

Darby has always been a talented player but has struggled to stay on the field in the past. Last season, he finally kicked the injury bug, starting all 16 games for the Washington Football Team. GM George Paton pointed out that Darby played 94% of the snaps on defense, which led the league among corners.

If Darby can find a way to stay healthy, he can thrive in Fangio’s defense. The Broncos GM also complimented Darby, comparing him to the other free agent corners on the market and isolating which trait made him head-and-shoulders the best option.

"We thought he had the best pure coverage skills of any corner," Paton said on Thursday.

Fuller reunites with Fangio — the defensive coordinator in Chicago that helped develop him into an All-Pro and Pro Bowl corner. Fuller signed a one-year, $9.5 million deal, with $9M guaranteed.

The Broncos are getting an incredible value by bringing in Fuller at this price tag. He's an upgrade over A.J. Bouye, who was cut back in February. Fuller should slide in as a day-one starter and complete a talented trio that includes him, Bryce Callahan, and Darby.

“I played with Bryce in Chicago," Fuller said on Monday. "Ronald Darby played with my brother [Washington CB Kendall Fuller]. I’ve seen a lot of these guys across the league. Justin Simmons—I like the way he plays. I’ll get to know some of them more, but I like the way they play and I’m looking forward to working with them.”

Teaming up the two gifted cornerbacks with the slot-corner extraordinaire Callahan and the young, up-and-coming Michael Ojemudia will give the Broncos the firepower to match up with any high-flying offense. Fuller and Darby’s talents allow the Broncos' defensive line the few extra seconds to shed their blocks and cause havoc in the backfield, which can turn into sacks or significantly increase the chance of a turnover by rushing the quarterback’s decision process.

These signings could change the Broncos' draft priorities with their No. 9 pick, as most of Broncos Country was sure the team would pursue the likes of Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley or Alabama's Patrick Surtain II. Denver could instead look to fill the linebacker, safety, or offensive tackle roster holes instead.

Either way, the Broncos defense really looks to be taking shape and should take another step towards being one of the best units in the league when the 2021 season rolls around.

