Broncos' Slow Start to Free-Agency Could Portend Well for Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris Reunion

KeithCummings

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s decision to forge ahead with free agency right in the middle of the coronavirus global crisis has drawn considerable heat. While teams had to readjust their schedules for meeting players and agents to navigate around the infection dangers, Goodell still gave the green light for league general managers to go after their primary targets.

Caution is very much on everyone’s minds at present but fans couldn't predict that the normally aggressive approach of Denver Broncos GM John Elway would be as curtailed and quiet as he has been since the legal tampering window opened on Monday. Elway did manage to make one major signing, beating out Adam Gase's Jets for the services of interior O-lineman Graham Glasgow, who has joined the Broncos.

Glasgow’s four-year deal will pay him $44 million with a total of $26 million coming in guaranteed money. Certainly not chicken feed for a guard/center, but it’s a move that is unlikely to set pulses racing in Broncos Country.

On the plus side, Glasgow provides Broncos' O-line Coach Mike Munchak with a dependable body inside. The 310-pound brawler also provides vital flexibility as he can line-up at center or at both guard positions. Glasgow has been a consistent performer for the Lions since he joined them in 2016 and only racked up three penalty flags last season.

As is the case with most free-agent signings, the Glasgow deal may have triggered a domino effect in Elway’s front office strategy. Immediately after the lineman signed from the Lions, Elway pulled a contract offer that was on the table for current last year's starter at center Connor McGovern, meaning he is most likely done in the Mile High City.

Glasgow’s signing offers a very real hope that the Broncos are finally sorting out the Achilles heel that has been the offensive line production which has long haunted them.

Next up for Elway appears to be a process of letting the dust settle and resetting the radar for day-two targets via free agency. A notable day-one splash that proved to be way beyond the reach of the Broncos was WR Amari Cooper, who opted to stay in Dallas to the tune of $100 million over five years.

The trade market also proved to be far too costly for the Broncos' GM, when WR Stefon Diggs was shipped from the Vikings to Buffalo for a war chest of draft capital. One target remains in talks with several teams including the Broncos — ex-Texans DL D.J. Reader. 

Reader is mulling things over before he commits to his next NFL destination. As the market grows for the big run-stuffer, it could result in Elway passing on Reader's exorbitant $13 million salary demands and re-signing more affordable in-house free agents like Shelby Harris or Derek Wolfe.

What has shocked Broncos fans as much as anything has been the stealth-like approach Elway has taken to chasing the bigger names who are currently cashing in elsewhere. Letting the early buyers’ market level out could well be a strategic move that pays dividends long-term for the Broncos as Elway attempts to fill multiple holes throughout the roster.

Many other big names are still out there to be pursued, so it’s not like the Broncos are short of options to add to the team if they so desire. Keep calm and trust in Elway is the catchy motto for day two. 

Comments (1)
Dick Hanky
Dick Hanky

All of the best FA's are already gone, but they signed a OG. Nice to see them "trying" to sign Brandon Allan as the the top 3 ILB's get signed. Raiders are kicking ass, we signed a RG and are working on a substandard backup QB. Raiders still have (2) 1st round picks. Despite the daily Homer Reports, none of the big 3 WR's will be on the board at 15. NONE. Thomas and Kinlaw might be there. So far, this FA is a joke, and I wish I could use more descriptive language. Elway is a joke, and cheap beyond belief. I wonder why nobody wants to play here. You think Reader will sign here? Maybe for $14 mill. Cheese and rice. They're "trying" to sign Purcell and Bausby? I bet they lose Bausby or maybe both by being beyond cheap. So, they're "trying" to sign Purcell, Allan, and Bausby while getting pummeled in FA. Good thing they built a stellar coaching staff, the'll need it. The Broncos might win more than Chargers, but I wouldn't make that bet. I'm beyond disgusted yet again. This franchise is a joke. Anyone still think this is a playoff team?

