Center or Right Guard? Broncos Still Have Big Decision to Make with Graham Glasgow

In the ever-fluid world of the NFL, when one piece of the puzzle falls into place, another hole often becomes exposed as a result. The revolving door of free agency delivered Graham Glasgow to the Denver Broncos to the tune of $44 million over four years.

On the flip-side, the Glasgow addition saw ex-starting center Connor McGovern depart, who joined the New York Jets for $27M over three years.

Of course, the Broncos may have upgraded the position by bringing in Glasgow because he has 26 career starts at center. Even with this element of flexibility, the buzz has Broncos' O-line Coach Mike Munchak preferring to plug Glasgow in at right guard instead, although that hasn't been confirmed by the team.

So how will GM John Elway now approach this new roster hole in the middle of the Broncos' O-line?

It’s a school of thought that Elway is playing a conservative game of free agency recruitment thus far, showing real patience by waiting until later in the process to shop for value and depth. This front office strategy is based on having 10 picks in the forthcoming draft (after the Jurrell Casey trade), where the Broncos' boss can really build himself a roster.

While it’s not an ideal setup to have a second-year quarterback taking snaps from a rookie center, the draft does offer a tantalizing prospect that the Broncos could possibly snag for second-round value. Michigan's Cesar Ruiz is regarded by some as the highest-graded center in this class after he decided to enter the draft a year early.

Still only 20 years old, standing at 6-foot-4 and tipping the scales at 320 pounds, Ruiz gained the recognition of Pro Football Focus as the best pass-blocking center in the college ranks after he gave up only eight QB pressures over a combined 447 pass-blocking snaps.

Ruiz blends his size with considerable power and manages to work well in space when pulling and engaging downfield blocks. His youth and athletic prowess make him a very intriguing prospect for the Broncos, particularly if he is available on day two of the draft.

If Denver's coaching staff feels it needs time to develop a draft pick, perhaps Patrick Morris, who joined the team as a late-season addition from the Steelers' practice squad, could provide an immediate band-aid. With utility lineman Elijah Wilkinson set to stay with the team under a second-round restricted free-agent tender, Munchak still has the option to employ Glasgow at center and utilize Wilkinson at right guard.

The constant reshuffling of the O-line hasn’t served up the best results in recent seasons as the Broncos have looked to solve their poor performances upfront. Considering Denver is trying to keep Drew Lock safe and prospering in a new offense, settling for the slim pickings at center left in this year’s free-agent crop might just be a false economy for Elway.

A more shrewd policy might see Elway continue to employ his stealthy approach to free agency, waiting things out until the right salary-cap casualty becomes available. Alex Mack is a longtime proven center in the NFL whose time anchoring the line in Atlanta could be nearing an end due to salary cap constraints.

The former Pro Bowler is entering a contract year, set to earn $8 million. When you factor in Mack's $2.55M prorated signing bonus, an overall cap hit of $10.55M could see the cash-strapped Falcons cutting him loose. Even at age 33 and with his elite days rapidly appearing in his rearview mirror, Mack is still a seasoned veteran who can make the right line calls and get a young QB on the right page.

Adopting a wait-and-see policy to adding free agents won't satisfy the lust that many Broncos fans have for immediate answers at key positions. However, when taking into consideration the wider panorama of building for the future, adding a youthful rookie behind an experienced polished pro might be the most sensible way for the Broncos to address the potential hole at the center position.

