Broncos Stock Report: Which Players Need to Show out in Final Two Games?

There are two games left for the Denver Broncos. As a team, they want all their players to finish on a high note. As great as that sounds, it's unlikely to happen across the board.

There are some players on both sides of the ball whose stock is down, but there's always the chance they can turn it around.

In the video above, I break down some players on the Broncos' offensive side of the ball and address whether their stock is rising or falling entering these final two weeks. But that accounts for just the offensive side of things, so let’s look at the defensive side of the ball in written form.

Jeremiah Attaochu, Edge: Stock Up

Denver brought Attaochu in when Bradley Chubb went down with an injury. It took some time for Attaochu to really start making an impact, but it started happening a few weeks ago. In the last four games, Attaochu has seven total pressures and 13 total stops.

Duke Dawson, CB: Stock Down

There were a few weeks where Dawson looked like he was going to be a great find for Denver. That changed quickly for the Broncos and Dawson. Perhaps nothing reveals that Dawson's stock is trending down more than the fact he has been benched for the last three games in favor of Will Parks, who hasn’t been very good this year when healthy.

Kareem Jackson, S: Stock Up

Jackson has been good for the Broncos all season long, but in the last few weeks, he has really elevated his play. Missed tackles have been a problem, but he has cut back on them. Jackson's play in coverage has also been much improved, having allowed just four catches on 12 targets for a total of 57 yards.

Todd Davis, LB, Stock Down

Being an athletically limited linebacker in the NFL can get you in trouble, and that is what is happening to Davis. Teams are getting him into coverage against a wide receiver and exploiting that. He does well in short-zone coverages, but when he gets pulled farther away from the line of scrimmage, as teams have been doing, he really falters.

Justin Hollins, Edge: Stock Up

In his first major action, Hollins had his welcome to the NFL game. It came against the Jaguars in Week 4 where he was playing off-ball linebacker more than edge and Jacksonville picked on him. The aftermath of that game saw him take a seat and he has been improving, which he has shown in the last few weeks. Hollins is generating pressure quicker, looking tougher against the run, and looking heads up in limited coverage reps.

Bottom Line

These final two games are the perfect setting for the players whose stock is down to turn it around. The Broncos are at home both weeks and against opponents who aren’t as tough as some of the other games they've played.

Will the 'fallers' turn it around? Only time will tell.

