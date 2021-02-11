Broncos' Top Cap-Casualty Targets Around NFL Revealed

The ax will soon fall around the NFL as teams maneuver to get under a drastically reduced salary cap. There will be casualties and many of these players should be on the Broncos' list of targets.

The decision to release cornerback A.J. Bouye Wednesday won't be the only cut made — and that's not by the Denver Broncos, but by teams across the NFL.

With the NFL's base salary cap expected to drop — reports suggested it could be as high as $185M, but it might come closer to $180M — and with multiple teams who were going to exceed the cap even if it rose, there's likely to be a fair number of street free agents.

However, just because there are likely to be plenty of street free agents, doesn't mean that the Broncos have a lot of great options among them. Some teams are more likely to restructure contracts to comply with the cap, and the players they cut aren't likely to be desirable.

But could there be a few cap casualty candidates the Broncos might consider? Let's look at potential cap cuts each team may have to make and see if there are players who could help.

Saints: It's no secret that the Saints are in serious cap trouble. Even after renegotiating Drew Brees' contract to lower his cap number, the Saints are still expected to be $74.6M above the cap, so more cuts are coming.

By my calculations, the following players are likely to be cut by the Saints: LB Kwon Alexander, CB Janoris Jenkins, TE Jared Cook, OG Nick Easton, DL Malcom Brown, WR Emmanuel Sanders, RB Latavius Murray, CB Patrick Robinson, and P Thomas Morstead.

Among these players, Brown might be worth signing to provide defensive line depth. Jenkins might seem appealing, but he'll be 33 years old and the Broncos will likely want a younger player. Alexander was overpaid by the Niners two years ago and has never been able to stay healthy, so he's not an option. Robinson is OK for depth but that's about it.

The rest of the players don't play a position of need. In short, the options likely to be available here aren't great.

Eagles: Projected to be $49M over the cap, the Eagles may be more likely to restructure contracts to get under the cap. However, they will have to cut a couple of players.

But those players aren't as positions of need — WRs Alshon Jeffrey, DeSean Jackson and Marquise Goodwin, and TE Zach Ertz. DL Malik Jackson might get some fans to think about bringing him back, but his best days are behind him.

Unless the Eagles make a surprise cut, there really isn't anybody to look at here.

Falcons: They're projected to be $31.6M over the cap, but this is another team likely to do restructures first. I have a shortlist of players likely to be cut: OLB Dante Fowler, S Ricardo Allen and OLB Allen Bailey.

Allen is 30, Bailey is 32 and Fowler disappointed after signing a three-year deal. Perhaps the Broncos consider Fowler at the right price, but otherwise, there's nothing to get excited about here.

Steelers: They are projected to be $30.6M over the cap and have frequently restructured contracts to gain cap space. However, the time has come for the Steelers to avoid doing that and focus on a rebuild.

They'll have to make a decision about QB Ben Roethlisberger — my opinion is he needs to retire. If he doesn't, and the Steelers decide to just cut him, it goes without saying he's not an option for the Broncos.

CB Joe Haden is 32 years old and his best days are behind him, so he's likely cut, but unlikely to be an option for the Broncos. LB Vince Williams may be cut and he's 32 as well, so I wouldn't consider him. The Steelers will also get some cap space once TE Vance McDonald officially files for retirement.

Rams: Despite the team being $26.7M over the cap — and this is before the trade for Matthew Stafford takes effect — the Rams are more likely to clear cap space by restructuring players.

There's an outside chance the Rams could release DL Michael Brockers, and while he's 31 years old, he played well this past season. Though I might consider him if he were cut, I'm not betting that he will be.

Packers: They are projected to be $28.1M over the cap, but can get under the cap through extensions and restructures. They don't have to cut a lot of players.

The one player who might be in danger of being cut is LB Christian Kirksey, who signed a two-year deal last offseason, but has been a disappointment. He's not really an upgrade over what the Broncos have at linebacker.

Raiders: The AFC West rival is projected to be $18.8M over the cap. There's already talk that the Raiders might trade QB Marcus Mariota, which would free up some cap space, but they will need to make additional moves.

Right tackle Trent Brown missed time after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list for several weeks. The Raiders could save $13.75M in cap space if they think they can get by with other players. If he is cut, he might make sense for the Broncos.

But if Brown isn't cut, the players more likely to be cut are less appealing or not needed: WR Tyrell Williams, S LaMarcus Joyner, CB Jalen Richard and OG Richie Incognito. Richard might be fine for depth purposes, but Williams doesn't come at a position of need, Joyner will be 31 and Incognito will be 38.

Chiefs: Though the Chiefs are projected to be $18.6M over the cap, they are likely to restructure a couple of players to correct that problem. They might extend S Tyrann Mathieu, who played well overall.

The only player who might get cut is LB Anthony Hitchens, who doesn't represent an upgrade over what the Broncos have at that position.

Texans: To go with their issues with Deshaun Watson, the Texans are projected to be $13.4M over the cap and some players will have to be cut.

The Texans may be forced to cut players they don't want to cut, though, such as LB Benardrick McKinney and CB Bradley Roby. McKinney is coming off an injury, though, and I'm not convinced Roby would return to the Broncos if he's cut. DL Brandon Dunn could be cut and he might be worth considering as a depth player.

The other possible cuts are ones the Broncos need not pursue, those being RBs David Johnson and Duke Johnson.

Vikings: Projected to be $7.6M above the cap, the Vikings might be more inclined to restructure a couple of players. But there are a couple of cuts that could be coming.

LB Anthony Barr didn't play well this past season and might be let go. I don't know if he's the best fit for Vic Fangio's scheme, so I wouldn't expect him to be brought to Denver, even with the George Paton connection people will no doubt bring up.

Another possibility is the Vikings release OT Riley Reiff, even though he's coming off a good season. The caveat is that he's 33 years old, so if he were released, he's not a long-term option, even though he's played right tackle in the past.

Bears: No doubt a lot of Broncos fans will have their eyes on any player the Bears release. The Bears are projected to be $6.1M over the cap. However, the cuts may not be the players you think.

There's a chance they could cut DL Akiem Hicks, and he'd certainly be a player the Broncos could consider. But there's a chance he stays, because the Bears can cut other players to get under the cap, without having to cut Hicks.

Those players would be TE Jimmy Graham, OT Bobby Massie and CB Buster Skrine. Massie might be an option at right tackle, but he's 32 and not a long-term option.

Titans: They're projected to be $3.07M over the cap and there are multiple players I've listed as potential cuts: CB Malcolm Butler, OT Taylor Lewan, OG Rodger Saffold and S Kenny Vaccaro.

Lewan is a left tackle, so he wouldn't be an option if he's released. Maybe you take a look at Butler if he's cut, but otherwise, there's not much to see here.

Bills: Projected to be $1.8M over the cap, the Bills will have to make some cuts, especially if they want the space to extend QB Josh Allen. An extension would raise his cap number, so if that's in the plans, they need space.

DL Vernon Butler holds intrigue, given that he's just 27 years old. Otherwise, it's two aging edge rushers in Jerry Hughes (33) and Mario Addison (34).

Giants: The Giants are projected to have just $1.1M in cap space, so a couple of players will be released. Topping the list is OT Nate Solder, whose best days are behind him, and WR Golden Tate, who is in the same situation as Solder. Perhaps the Giants cut TE Evan Engram, but I'm not counting on it.

Seahawks: Projected to have $4.1M in cap space, the Seahawks will have to make a couple of cuts. The most likely cut may be edge rusher Carlos Dunlap, who will be 32 years old.

Lions: They have $6.1M in cap space, but that doesn't count Jared Goff's cap number once that trade formally happens. Some cuts will be coming — perhaps you consider DL Danny Shelton or CB Justin Coleman for depth. I'm less convinced about DL Nicholas Williams, who will be 31.

Panthers: Expected to have $11.6M in cap space, the Panthers might part ways with DL Kawaan Short, but the 32-year-old player really isn't an option for the Broncos.

49ers: There's not much to say here, other than they could part ways with QB Jimmy Garoppolo. I don't think Broncos fans are clamoring for him.

Cowboys: Keeping Dak Prescott will require some cap maneuvering, but the two players I have as possible cuts — CB Anthony Brown and TE Blake Jarwin — aren't players I would consider.

Ravens: If they want to keep potential unrestricted free agents, they may have to cut others. DL Brandon Williams could be gone, and he's 32 years old and coming off a down season. They might cut DL Calais Campbell, but he's due $5M in fully guaranteed money, so there's no guarantee they part ways.

Browns: They have plenty of cap space available, but cutting WR Odell Beckham Jr. is a possibility. Because the Broncos have plenty of wide receivers, they won't pursue him if he's cut.

Chargers: It won't surprise me if the team releases OG Trai Turner, who played poorly. If they want more cap space to keep their own players or add others, CBs Casey Hayward and Chris Harris might be gone.

I won't go over other teams, but it's not exactly the most attractive group of players, unless you look at the positions at which the Broncos don't really need the help. The best Broncos fans can hope for here is depth at defensive line and cornerback — both could be useful, but it's not likely you have a player who can be a big difference-maker.

That doesn't mean the Broncos can't look at street free agents. You just shouldn't expect to find somebody who will make a major impact on the team.

