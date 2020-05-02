Odds of Each Broncos' UDFA Making 2020 53-Man Roster Revealed

The Denver Broncos have a rich history when it comes to finding undrafted free agents. In 15 of the last 16 years, an undrafted rookie free agent has made the Broncos' opening-week roster.

In 2020, can one of the seven rookies this year make it 16 out of 17? There are a few of the undrafted rookies that really stand out with their chances to make the Broncos' roster this year.

Here's the list followed by each guy's respective prospects at making the roster:

Essang Bassey, CB | Wake Forest | Odds: 75%

LeVante Bellamy, RB | Western Michigan | Odds: 25%

Douglas Coleman, DB | Texas Tech | Odds: 75%

Kendall Hinton, WR | Wake Forest | Odds: 50%

Zimari Manning, WR | Tarleton State | Odds: No tape = no odds

Riley Neal, QB | Vanderbilt | Odds: 1%



Hunter Watts, OT | Central Arkansas | Odds: No tape = no odds

The Broncos' track record of not only finding quality undrafted guys who not only make the roster, but go on to become bonafide stars includes Ring-of-Famer Rod Smith (3-time Pro Bowler), Chris Harris, Jr. (4 PBs), Shaquil Barrett (1 PB), and Phillip Lindsay (1 PB).

Just because a player goes undrafted doesn’t mean he doesn’t belong in the NFL. There are so many variables for these players to make the cut in a normal year, and 2020 is far from normal These UDFAs can only control what they can and each one has to make sure they're doing what they need to do.

It will be interesting to see, with everything going on in the world, how these undrafted rookies perform. Offseason programs have already been impacted by our nation's current crisis, and the season is cloudy.

All these variables lead to a lot of questions going forward. These UDFAs will not only have to compete with the 10 draft picks the Broncos brought in but also the veterans at the bottom of each respective depth chart.

An UDFA has to go above and beyond and receives no benefit of the doubt due to draft pedigree or contract size. That makes their struggle to catch on all the more grinding but when they do make it, and grow into league stars, it makes the success all the sweeter.

Just ask Lindsay, the Broncos' most recent UDFA success story who not only became the first undrafted rookie to make a Pro Bowl but also the first running back in team history to post back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons since Clinton Portis.

That's no mean feat. Lindsay might be 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds soaking wet but he's got heart the size of Colorado.

As for this year's crop of UDFAs, I break down what I know about each kid in the video above. Do you see one of these undrafted guys making the roster? Sound off in the comment section below.

