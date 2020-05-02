Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Odds of Each Broncos' UDFA Making 2020 53-Man Roster Revealed

Erick Trickel

The Denver Broncos have a rich history when it comes to finding undrafted free agents. In 15 of the last 16 years, an undrafted rookie free agent has made the Broncos' opening-week roster. 

In 2020, can one of the seven rookies this year make it 16 out of 17? There are a few of the undrafted rookies that really stand out with their chances to make the Broncos' roster this year. 

Here's the list followed by each guy's respective prospects at making the roster: 

  • Essang Bassey, CB | Wake Forest | Odds: 75%
  • LeVante Bellamy, RB | Western Michigan | Odds: 25%
  • Douglas Coleman, DB | Texas Tech | Odds: 75%
  • Kendall Hinton, WR | Wake Forest | Odds: 50%
  • Zimari Manning, WR | Tarleton State | Odds: No tape = no odds
  • Riley Neal, QB | Vanderbilt | Odds: 1%
  • Hunter Watts, OT | Central Arkansas | Odds: No tape = no odds

The Broncos' track record of not only finding quality undrafted guys who not only make the roster, but go on to become bonafide stars includes Ring-of-Famer Rod Smith (3-time Pro Bowler), Chris Harris, Jr. (4 PBs), Shaquil Barrett (1 PB), and Phillip Lindsay (1 PB).

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Just because a player goes undrafted doesn’t mean he doesn’t belong in the NFL. There are so many variables for these players to make the cut in a normal year, and 2020 is far from normal These UDFAs can only control what they can and each one has to make sure they're doing what they need to do.

It will be interesting to see, with everything going on in the world, how these undrafted rookies perform. Offseason programs have already been impacted by our nation's current crisis, and the season is cloudy.

All these variables lead to a lot of questions going forward. These UDFAs will not only have to compete with the 10 draft picks the Broncos brought in but also the veterans at the bottom of each respective depth chart. 

An UDFA has to go above and beyond and receives no benefit of the doubt due to draft pedigree or contract size. That makes their struggle to catch on all the more grinding but when they do make it, and grow into league stars, it makes the success all the sweeter. 

Just ask Lindsay, the Broncos' most recent UDFA success story who not only became the first undrafted rookie to make a Pro Bowl but also the first running back in team history to post back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons since Clinton Portis. 

That's no mean feat. Lindsay might be 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds soaking wet but he's got heart the size of Colorado. 

As for this year's crop of UDFAs, I break down what I know about each kid in the video above. Do you see one of these undrafted guys making the roster? Sound off in the comment section below. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Denver_guy
Denver_guy

Broncos didn’t find Lindsay. Everyone knew about him

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Way-Too-Early Post-Draft 53-Man Roster Projection

How has free agency and the draft reshaped how the Broncos' 53-man roster will ultimately shapes up?

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

Broncos Tied to Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers in Ludicrous 'Report'

A speculative article recently tried to tie the Broncos to Aaron Rodgers. Is there any veracity to this speculation? We answer.

Chad Jensen

by

88McNulty

Broncos' Receive Strong Draft Grades from National Pundits

Did John Elway get it right in this year's draft? Here's what the national perspective says.

Chad Jensen

by

BearBnB

Elway Admits to Being Very Frustrated the Last Few Years With Broncos' Offensive Impotence

The Broncos' GM is determined to resurrect the offense in 2020.

Chad Jensen

by

rogue719

Answering Whether CB Michael Ojemudia was a Reach for the Broncos at Pick 77

What does Michael Ojemudia bring to the table for the Broncos' defense? Quite a lot, actually.

Erick Trickel

by

Orangeforbreakfast

Broncos Fall Several Spots in SI's Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings

The national praise on the Broncos continues in the wake of the team's lauded 2020 draft haul.

Chad Jensen

by

Bronco4life

Vic Fangio Addresses Broncos' Perceived Lack of Depth at CB Post-Draft

The Broncos' cornerback depth chart is replete with question marks. Vic Fangio doesn't seem concerned, though.

Chad Jensen

by

Carson711

Peter King Gushes on Broncos' 2020 Draft Haul, Reveals how Elway Divined KJ Hamler's 40-Time

Peter King is very 'interested' to see how John Elway's mini-rebuild of the Broncos' offense will turn out.

Nick Kendell

by

dremsmith1

Broncos' Best & Worst Picks of 2020 NFL Draft Revealed

Now that the 2020 draft is in the books, it's time to analyze the Broncos' class and also look back on a few missed opportunities.

Erick Trickel

by

Fixenit

4 Broncos' Veterans on the Bubble Following 2020 NFL Draft

The Broncos added 10 draft picks to the roster via the NFL Draft and it left a handful of veterans on unstable ground.

BobMorris

by

purplygreen420