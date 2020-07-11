Mile High Huddle
WATCH: Broncos Unveil Exciting Hype Video Ahead of 2020 Training Camp

Chad Jensen

If you forgot that sports exist, or that a pro football club called the Denver Broncos is still a thing, you'd be forgiven. The pandemic quickly eliminated sports of all forms, including high school, college, and pro, in late March, seemingly wiping them all out of existence. 

The good news is that pro leagues are gearing up to restart later this month, including the NBA and MLB, while the NHL will come later in the year. As for football, college conferences might be canceling out-of-conference games but the Division I schools are mostly moving forward with their fall season. 

As for the NFL, while the exact details are still being hammered out between the owners and players' union, the plan is for training camps to kick off around the league on July 28. Vic Fangio and the Broncos' coaches will return to their UC Health Training Center facilities on July 14, with the 2020 rookie class reporting on July 21. 

One week later, training camp will kick off. It's an exciting time and one that fans will no doubt cherish and appreciate all the more in the wake of sports — a healthy escape for a majority of Americans — being removed from the landscape for the better part of four months. 

Thanks to the pandemic, fans won't be allowed to attend Broncos camp this year. Better safe than sorry. In light of that perhaps, the team released an exciting hype video on Saturday, which included clips of different stars working out at different times and places during this weird offseason. 

Included in the hype video titled 'No Excuses' are the likes of QB Drew Lock, TEs Noah Fant and Nick Vannett, WRs Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and KJ Hamler, as well as RBs Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon. Don't sleep on the defenders, though, as LB Von Miller makes an appearance, along with LB Bradley Chubb, LB Alexander Johnson, and newcomers CB A.J. Bouye and DL Jurrell Casey. 

It's interesting that the team used the 'No Excuses' title because with how talented this roster now is, the Broncos won't have any justification if they fall short of the competitive mark this year. Coronavirus certainly won't be a viable excuse for failure, as all 32 NFL teams will have suffered the same consequences equally brought on by the virus. 

Coaching can't be an excuse, as Vic Fangio enters his second year as the head coach bringing along with him an upgrade at offensive coordinator in Pat Shurmur and quarterbacks coach in Mike Shula. Fangio's staff of assistants, with the exception of only a few holdovers from the previous regime, should perform even better with the benefit of an entire year to unify and implement their boss' vision. 

The Broncos draw a middle-of-the-road schedule (12th in strength of schedule) which is a far cry from last year's brutal gauntlet of opponents. Coach Fangio was unlucky enough to receive the second-toughest schedule in the NFL last year but even with three different starting quarterbacks and a host of injuries to key players, the Broncos still improved their record to 7-9 — just one victory shy of .500. 

If the ball bounces Denver's way in the four games the Broncos lost in the final possession, we could have been talking about a playoff team that won double-digit games. But if 'ifs and buts' were candy and nuts, we all would have a Merry Christmas. 

Still, the Broncos finished last season with momentum which is a positive change and demarcation from the way the previous three years ended. Lock emerged as the guy late, giving the front office tangible hope that the Broncos had, to quote GM John Elway, finally "bounced off the bottom". 

Most national pundits are still overlooking the Broncos at best and doubting the roster Elway has constructed at worse. It's all fuel for the bulletin board. 

It's going to be fun to see how the 2020 season plays out. #LetEmHate. 

