New Report Updates Timeline for Three Key Broncos Coming off Injury-Shortened Seasons

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos were bitten badly by the injury bug last year. Not only did the Broncos get little-to-no return on investment on prized free-agent acquisitions OT Ja'Wuan James and CB Bryce Callahan, but the team also took a massive hit by losing LB Bradley Chubb for the season just four games in. 

All three players opened the regular season on the 53-man roster, while Chubb and Callahan would finish on injured reserve. Oddly, James did not, though there are some serious questions surrounding his mysterious knee injury and how the team handled his situation. 

A new year brings renewed optimism for all three players. With the NFL Combine in full swing, it's only a short matter of time before the NFL Draft rolls around, which will be followed quickly by rookie mini-camp and voluntary OTAs. 

Will any of the three be ready in time to participate in spring practices? NFL Network's national reporter James Palmer provided a timely update from the Combine. 

The Broncos are playing it safe with Chubb, the team's No. 5 overall pick from 2018 who posted a whopping 12 sacks as a rookie. Chubb himself has spoken publicly about his recovery timetable and while he wouldn't put a date on it, he clearly has the season-opener circled for his debut. 

There's no reason for the Broncos to fast-track Chubb's recovery. Let him heal up, rehab and take his time. 

As for Callahan, he underwent a surgery last October to repair a linger foot issue that had plagued him since his last season in Chicago. It's hard to write Callahan's name into the starting lineup in pen but with a full period of recovery and rest, perhaps the Broncos can etch it in pencil. 

James' situation was addressed by head coach Vic Fangio earlier this week at the Combine. We learned that no surgery was necessary for James and that the prognosis is optmistic. 

"No, he won't need surgery," Fangio said on Tuesday. "He should be fine."

Needless to say, if the Broncos are going to turn the corner in 2020, they'll need all three of these veterans back in the saddle and operating at a high level. There's still a long ways to go between now and the season-opener. 

For now, these vets will continue with their R and R while fans will agonize over the questions of whether they'll return to form in 2020. Stay patient. 

