Estimating Broncos' 2020 Salary Cap Space in Wake of Trades, Free-Agent Signings

Since the week began, the Denver Broncos have acquired two players in trades, signed two unrestricted free agents, tendered two restricted free agents and signed two homegrown free agents who weren't tendered to a one-year deal.

So where does that leave the Broncos in terms of cap space? It's not entirely clear at this point because contract structures haven't been released for one signing, nor are the terms known for the two who received one-year deals. But here's what we know thus far.

CB A.J. Bouye, acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth-round pick, will count for $13.4 million against the cap.

DL Jurrell Casey, acquired from the Tennessee Titans for a seventh-round pick, will count for $11.7M against the cap.

Throw in the franchise tag of $11.4M for S Justin Simmons, the two RFA tenders for OL Elijah Wilkinson and NT Mike Purcell at $3.2M each, and a $1.75M cap hit in 2020 for backup QB Jeff Driskel, and the Broncos' cap space gets whittled down to $23.1M remaining.

That's Not All

It remains to be seen what the contract structure for OL Graham Glasgow will be, but it seems reasonable to estimate his 2020 cap hit at between $8M and $9M, which would leave the Broncos with about $14.1M to $15.1M in space. The one-year deals given to CB De'Vaunte Bausby and LB Joe Jones will likely be cheap deals and may leave the Broncos with about $12M to $13M in space.

Educated Real-Time Estimate: $12-13M in Cap Space

Keep in mind that, because of the top-51 cutoff, players with cheaper contracts won't count toward the cap at this time. So the space the Broncos have still gives them some wiggle room to add another free agent or two, or perhaps bring back a player who is testing the market like Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris, Will Parks.

Also, the Broncos got a little bit of space by trading away FB Andy Janovich (about $568,000). It all adds up.

Can Free up More Space by Releasing Flacco (but There's a Catch)

There's also the situation with QB Joe Flacco, who will certainly be released. It seems likely he will be designated a post-June 1 cut, meaning the Broncos would get $20.25M in cap space, though the space won't actually be realized (or utilized) until after June 1.

However, that space gained is more than enough to sign any future 2020 draft picks. With the Broncos having shipped two of their draft picks to other teams, the team now needs about $9.9M in space for those picks. Bear in mind, that number could change depending on any movement the Broncos make up or down the draft board.

A Lindsay Extension Could Loosen Things up

Another opportunity for the Broncos to realize the space after June 1 in releasing Flacco is a possible extension for RB Phillip Lindsay, a possible move that GM John Elway has hinted at. The space could also be utilized to further accommodate cap hits for a Simmons' extension, allowing the Broncos to front-load cap hits in 2020 and keep numbers lower in future seasons than they might be otherwise.

Bottom Line

The Broncos still have plenty of flexibility to add to the roster. It just remains to be seen how active they are from this point forward.

The Broncos do have more than 70 players under contract, so with 10 projected draft picks imminently hitting the roster, they may not be that active in free agency from this point forward. But Denver did make three major moves in acquiring starters in Bouye, Glasgow and Casey, so they didn't stand pat like other teams.

We'll know more about the full cap picture once numbers are revealed for the likes of Glasgow, Bausby and Jones. But thus far, the Broncos have been good at managing the cap and still have the flexibility to tweak the roster as needed.

