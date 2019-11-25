Mile High
Huddle
Fangio Addresses Allen's Performance & Broncos' Plan at QB Next Week

Chad Jensen

Vic Fangio dutifully stood at the podium following the Denver Broncos 20-3 drubbing at the hands of the Buffalo Bills and answered the questions of the assembled media. Keen on the minds of those journalists in the room, similarly to fans back in Broncos Country, was the quarterback issue; namely, what will happen with Drew Lock? 

"I haven't even thought about it yet," Fangio said. 

While I doubt Fangio has yet to consider it, I do believe that he's yet to make a decision on which quarterback will start for the Broncos next week vs. the Division-rival L.A. Chargers. Fangio still has to meet with GM John Elway and find out what the edict is from on high. 

After all, Lock isn't even on the Broncos' 53-man roster. He's on injured reserve. The Broncos will have some paperwork to submit to the NFL before Lock can suit up as the backup or start next Sunday. 

What we can say with certainty is that current starter Brandon Allen hasn't played well over the last two weeks. Or perhaps more accurately, over the last six quarters. 

Allen has over the last six quarters butted up against his ceiling with a massive 'thunk!'. He's now gone two consecutive games as the starter without completing at least 50% of his passes. Fangio weighed in on the performance of his embattled starting QB. 

"Well, obviously we had a tough day on offense and as the quarterback, it's going to look tough for you too," Fangio said. "He was under some duress. I think the wind affected the throwing a little bit and it wasn’t good enough."

Fangio tossed two qualifiers in there in defense of Allen — the offensive line and the wind — before getting to the simple matter of the truth. It wasn't good enough. 

Allen would be the first to agree. 

"Yeah, in warmups we knew it was going to be difficult throwing the ball through the air and all that with the wind," Allen said post-game. "But, it’s just no excuse really, when you’re out there playing, you don’t think about the wind. It’s not an excuse for how we performed today offensively."

Allen knew that the only way he could forestall the Lock issue was by winning one of the Broncos' back-to-back road games against playoff-caliber opponents. He's now 1-2 as a starter with two straight losses and is coming off a game in which he posted a QB rating of — wait for it — 32.4. 

"Obviously I want to play," Allen said. "I want to be part of the solution. That [decision] is not up to me, so I’m going to work like I’m going to play next week."

Tip your cap to Allen because even though he's struggled mightily these last six quarters, it's fair to say that the Broncos offense has looked at least modestly improved with him under center instead of Joe Flacco. Allen exceeded expectations, at least initially. 

But his three-game tenure as the starter is very much a tale of two six-quarter stretches. Most NFL teams receive a little spark when a QB change is made, which explains Allen's first six quarters. The last six can only be explained by the reality that Allen is a very limited QB best suited for the role he has served this year — as a backup QB a team can turn to in a pinch short-term. 

Fangio will have to provide an answer when he holds court on Monday from the familiar environs of Dove Valley on whether Week 13 will unfold any differently at the quarterback position. Allen was so bad in Week 12 that it might actually set the wheels of change in motion. 

Will the Broncos finally start the clock on the Lock era? Sound off in the comment section below. 

Comments (4)
No. 1-4
Arbbq
Arbbq

Well with this set of receivers and offensive line, we will see what Lock is all about. After the next 3 games we will know whether we draft a qb in the first or second round or Lock looks like the real deal. No more leeway. Either it’s obvious the guy is the guy or we move on next year.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

Arbbq
Arbbq said: Well with this set of receivers and offensive line, we will see what Lock is all about. After the next 3 games we will know whether we draft a qb in the first or second round or Lock looks like the real deal. No more leeway. Either it’s obvious the guy is the guy or we move on next year.

Yup. Broncos need to get an evaluation on Lock so they can be as armed as possible for 2020 Draft and what is shaping up to be another top-5 pick.

Born-and-raised
Born-and-raised

I agree play Lock. I was intrigued by his play in pre-season along with his progression. The season is over. What are we waiting for. Play him Josh Allen didn't set the worlds hair on fire last year. You have to play to get better. Elway was no barn burner either. Let the kid go!

Rcsodak
Rcsodak

Just remember that he (or Rypien) will be playing behind the same oline sieve and trying to escape the pass rush while waiting for the crap wrs to try to create some space.

News

Broncos at Bills Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 12

Chad Jensen
319 0

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsBUF. Can the Broncos win on the road?

5 Takeaways From the Broncos' 20-3 Loss to the Bills

Lance Sanderson
6 1

What did we learn from Denver's eighth loss of the season?

Fangio Unwittingly Makes the Perfect Argument for Why Broncos Shouldn't Fear Playing QB Drew Lock

Chad Jensen
12 1

Vic Fangio laid out case in point why the Broncos should get Drew Lock out onto the field.

Broncos Can no Longer Plausibly Say QB Brandon Allen Gives Them Best Chance to Win

Chad Jensen
6 0

Brandon Allen is part of the Broncos' problem and far from the solution to the team's woes.

In the Wake of Allen's Impotence, Broncos are Fresh out of Excuses on Starting Drew Lock

Erick Trickel
7 0

No coach-speak can camouflage the Broncos' abject need to get Drew Lock out onto the field in Week 13.

Are Broncos' Week 12 Roster Maneuverings Preemptive of Drew Lock Timetable?

Chad Jensen
8 0

Could the Broncos' shuffling players around in Week 12 hint at what the team has in store next week for QB Drew Lock?

Justin Simmons was Broncos' Only Bright Spot in Week 12's Loss in Buffalo

KeithCummings
3 0

The Broncos' fourth-year safety was the only positive to take away from Week 12.

Broncos at Vikings Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 11

Chad Jensen
363 0

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog Broncos-Vikings. Can the Broncos overcome a 10.5-point spread?

With Renewed Hope & Full Stomachs, it's Onto Buffalo for Miller & the Broncos

KeithCummings
1 0

Von Miller played down the recent team dinner he hosted. However, the team exercise was not without some meaning.

Here's Why Fans Should be Thrilled About Broncos' Young Offensive Nucleus

Nick Kendell
4 0

Don't look now, but the Broncos offense is showing bright flashes of explosion thanks to the emergence of a trio of bonafide playmakers.