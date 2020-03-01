Mile High Huddle
Report: Broncos vs. Falcons in London Expected to Become Official Next Week

KeithCummings

The NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis tends to throw up a lot more than just measurements and draftniks drooling over 40-yard dash times. General managers and head coaches are mandated to meet with the media, which is always good for producing a few juicy nuggets of news.

On Tuesday, Vic Fangio revealed that he assumes he will be coaching the Broncos in London this coming season.

“I’m assuming that, not announcing that,” Fangio said via Ryan Koenigsberg of the DNVR.

Fangio seems to be planning for the eventuality that the Broncos will be fitting in a trans-Atlantic trip on top of an extra regular-season game, if the new CBA gets agreed in the coming days. We learned from Denver7's Troy Renck over the weekend that Fangio would prefer that trip to Europe to come immediately following one of the Broncos' East Coast games in October. 

Within the Broncos' front-office ranks, making that trip for the first time since 2010 is a trade-off they're prepared to make to further their profile in Europe. The team lost to the San Francisco 49ers on their last trip to London.

Team President Joe Ellis has admitted to having “pestered and begged” the NFL and also reached out personally to Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank to make the trip happen. During Super Bowl week, Blank managed to also let it slip that his team plans to make the trip to London with the Broncos as the likely opponent.

A smoking gun of evidence all points towards the Broncos and fans making travel plans and scrambling for precious tickets in the near future, especially after hearing Fangio’s most recent public remark on the issue. Brace yourself, because it looks the city of London will be getting painted Orange and Blue this year. 

