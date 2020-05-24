Broncos Schedule Preview | Week 9: What to Watch For vs. Falcons

The Denver Broncos feature a very young offense, while the Atlanta Falcons are a bit older on that side of the ball. One offense is teeming with potential while the other has proven players to be a top offense in the NFL.

This Week 9 bout is going to be a very interesting game because of the two offenses and how each is almost the inverse opposite of the other with how they currently stand. However, by Week 9, Denver may have its young offense humming with everything clicking, which could make this an even more exciting game.

The bad news is, once again, the Broncos have to travel to the East Coast for this one, where they've struggled in recent history. Even though they play on the road, the Broncos at least get the benefit of playing this one after a bye week.

That could help the Broncos with their preparation for the Falcons and elevate their play on the road. Denver will need its offense to really take to that step, but the defense even more so.

When looking at these two teams, which teams’ defense steps up more may be a big factor in determining the winner. Both teams are headed up by defensive-minded head coaches so they'll likely get their respective units ready.

The biggest benefit for Denver is playing this after a bye week, while the Falcons are coming back from a road trip against a Divisional foe. There are similarities to these two teams when it comes to how they're built with the big difference being Atlanta's veteran talent vs. the relative youth on the Broncos' offense.

If the defenses don’t step up, which I find unlikely to happen, this could be a high-scoring shoot-out. For more on the unique challenge the Falcons present, as well as the matchups, check out the video above.

