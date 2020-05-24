Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos Schedule Preview | Week 9: What to Watch For vs. Falcons

Erick Trickel

The Denver Broncos feature a very young offense, while the Atlanta Falcons are a bit older on that side of the ball. One offense is teeming with potential while the other has proven players to be a top offense in the NFL. 

This Week 9 bout is going to be a very interesting game because of the two offenses and how each is almost the inverse opposite of the other with how they currently stand. However, by Week 9, Denver may have its young offense humming with everything clicking, which could make this an even more exciting game. 

The bad news is, once again, the Broncos have to travel to the East Coast for this one, where they've struggled in recent history. Even though they play on the road, the Broncos at least get the benefit of playing this one after a bye week. 

That could help the Broncos with their preparation for the Falcons and elevate their play on the road. Denver will need its offense to really take to that step, but the defense even more so. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

When looking at these two teams, which teams’ defense steps up more may be a big factor in determining the winner. Both teams are headed up by defensive-minded head coaches so they'll likely get their respective units ready. 

The biggest benefit for Denver is playing this after a bye week, while the Falcons are coming back from a road trip against a Divisional foe. There are similarities to these two teams when it comes to how they're built with the big difference being Atlanta's veteran talent vs. the relative youth on the Broncos' offense. 

If the defenses don’t step up, which I find unlikely to happen, this could be a high-scoring shoot-out. For more on the unique challenge the Falcons present, as well as the matchups, check out the video above.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Players Engage in Twitter Beef Over Coronavirus

Figurative shots were fired, of the friendly variety, on social media when Broncos' defenders Shelby Harris and Davontae Harris got in a Twitter dust-up.

Chad Jensen

by

Nicholas Kendell

Projecting Broncos' Starting Offense in Wake of 2020 Offseason Moves

How did free agency and the draft reshape the Broncos' starting lineup offensively? We're glad you asked.

Chad Jensen

by

LukePatterson

Rod Smith Reveals why Broncos' Rookie WR KJ Hamler is a 'Game-Changer'

The Broncos' all-time leading receiver shared his bold take on the team's 2020 second-rounder and every fan should take heed.

KeithCummings

by

Nicholas Kendell

DeMarcus Ware Shares True Thoughts on Whether Von Miller is in Decline

Von Miller is coming off a lackluster season which has led some to wonder whether he's begun to lose his ability on the wrong side of 30. DeMarcus Ware weighed in on the subject.

KeithCummings

by

Protectyrqb

Broncos' QB Drew Lock Ranked Dead Last by PFF in Crucial Stat Category

There's one aspect of Drew Lock's game that he unquestionably has to improve.

Chad Jensen

by

Letswin17

QB Drew Lock has Begun Organizing Throwing Sessions in Colorado With his Receivers per Report

Drew Lock is getting the ball rolling on building on the chemistry with his receivers established last season as Broncos' five-game starter.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos

DeMarcus Ware Calls Broncos' QB Drew Lock 'a Force to be Reckoned With'

Drew Lock made an admirer our of DeMarcus Ware it would seem.

Chad Jensen

by

Texasseick

Hall-of-Fame GM Bill Polian Predicts Big Things for Vic Fangio's Defense in 2020

Will Vic Fangio's defense take the next step forward in 2020? One Hall-of-Fame GM believes the Denver Broncos could "be great".

Chad Jensen

by

JLopez68

ESPN Gives Broncos Surprisingly High but Imperfect Ranking for 2020 Offseason Moves

From free-agent moves to their draft haul, how well did the Broncos navigate the 2020 offseason? ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranked all 32 teams and we analyze where the Broncos fell.

CarlDumler

by

Brew77

Drew Lock's Two-Month Exile in Missouri Might Help Broncos' QB Springboard into 2020

After picking Peyton Manning's brain, Drew Lock had to sit on his thumbs in quarantine for two months. Or did he maybe use his time for something wiser, that could give him an advantage in Year 2?

Chad Jensen

by

Nicholas Kendell