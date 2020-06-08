Broncos Schedule Preview | Week 17: What to Watch for vs. Raiders

It's yet another season where it all culminates for the Denver Broncos with a home-stand vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. At this point, it would be good for the Broncos to have a playoff spot wrapped up, but like with the last game, it doesn’t matter for this particular week.

Divisional games are must-win games unless you are a rebuilding team. Also, it's always bragging rights for the Broncos to beat the Raiders, regardless of which city the rival calls home.

Just like a few other teams on the Broncos' 2020 schedule, it's hard to predict this early who the quarterback will be for the Raiders by Week 17. Derek Carr? Marcus Mariota? It's hard to predict, but what isn't is how many threats the Raiders have on offense to attack the Broncos.

Las Vegas added a home-run threat with Henry Ruggs III to pair with Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, and Tyrell Williams. It's a unit that is also returning an offensive line that played decent in 2019 and could be more improved in 2020.

What will be key to the Broncos winning this game is simply scoring more points, but that may not be so easy after all the improvements the Raiders made to their defense. Las Vegas quietly built a very strong roster that may be held back by the quarterback play and coaching.

Looking over the Raiders' schedule and roster, this could be a game between two teams pushing for a seat at the playoff table. For a deep-dive preview on the Broncos' season-finale, check out the video above.

