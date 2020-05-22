Mile High Huddle
Broncos Schedule Preview | Week 6: What to Watch For vs. Dolphins

Erick Trickel

The Denver Broncos' Week 6 matchup seems like the first 'gimme' game on paper, but the Miami Dolphins are not the easy marks they once were. When Brian Flores took over as head coach, he had a vision and that is what the Dolphins are building towards. 

Miami isn't at the end of its rebuild yet, but it should be ready to take that next step. This is a much-improved team compared to last year, but at least the Broncos get the Dolphins at home instead of having to take them on in another East Coast trip.

Both sides of the ball for the Dolphins have some talent, but the units still have a long way to go. Also with the Dolphins, there is a question at quarterback as to who will start. 

Miami invested an early pick on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is recovering from injury and may decide to sit him for a while for the veteran on the roster. With this game still being so far out, it's hard to say just which way the Dolphins will go at quarterback, not to mention having five games before this that could spark changes around.

There are some similarities between these two teams, but with the game being in Denver, it;s a good boost for the home team. This shouldn’t be a huge test for the Broncos if they are playing to their potential. 

If Denver isn't playing to that potential, it could go sideways. There is also the saying ‘any given Sunday’ and the Broncos have a troubling recent history of losing these 'gimme' games. 

For more on the Dolphins and the unique challenges they present to the Broncos, be sure to check out the video above. 

