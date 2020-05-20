Broncos Schedule Preview | Week 4: What to Watch For vs. Jets

In Week 4, the Denver Broncos will have to travel to the East Coast, once again, this time to take on the New York Jets. Offensively, the Jets have a good mixture of veterans and youth, but they have a lot of new pieces coming in.

That fact makes it a kindness from the schedule makers that this game is earlier in the season as the Jets may not have had the time to gel together. As for New York's defense, they too have a good mixture of veterans and young guys, but unlike the offense, most of the starters are players returning from last year.

Denver won't have the benefit of facing a Jets' defense still trying to gel and make it through a learning curve.

For whatever reason, the Broncos have struggled when traveling to the East Coast so this trip doesn’t bode well on paper. The Jets are also coached by Adam Gase who has a lot of connections to Denver and a lot of sour grapes.

Gase was the architect behind the Broncos' record-breaking 2013 offense with Peyton Manning at the helm and the coach's belief is that he received short shrift from GM John Elway in 2015 after John Fox was jettisoned. Elway went directly for Gary Kubiak, stringing Gase along somewhat (in Gase's mind), which has led to some bad bleed between him and Elway.

Gase purportedly believes that Elway kept him from getting a head coaching job in that hiring cycle. He would go on to get a head job in Miami and now New York but as a result of how is tenure in Denver ended, Gase goes extra hard against the Broncos (see Week 5, 2018), which creates another wrinkle to this Week 4 matchup.

Both teams have questions about the quarterback position (as far as young guys taking the next step). Each has a solid team built around their respective quarterbacks to help carry the signal-caller to a win.

The similarities between the teams are strong, which makes this game all the more interesting. For more on the Jets matchup, be sure to check out the video above.

