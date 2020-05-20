Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos Schedule Preview | Week 4: What to Watch For vs. Jets

Erick Trickel

In Week 4, the Denver Broncos will have to travel to the East Coast, once again, this time to take on the New York Jets. Offensively, the Jets have a good mixture of veterans and youth, but they have a lot of new pieces coming in. 

That fact makes it a kindness from the schedule makers that this game is earlier in the season as the Jets may not have had the time to gel together. As for New York's defense, they too have a good mixture of veterans and young guys, but unlike the offense, most of the starters are players returning from last year. 

Denver won't have the benefit of facing a Jets' defense still trying to gel and make it through a learning curve. 

For whatever reason, the Broncos have struggled when traveling to the East Coast so this trip doesn’t bode well on paper. The Jets are also coached by Adam Gase who has a lot of connections to Denver and a lot of sour grapes.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily! 

Gase was the architect behind the Broncos' record-breaking 2013 offense with Peyton Manning at the helm and the coach's belief is that he received short shrift from GM John Elway in 2015 after John Fox was jettisoned. Elway went directly for Gary Kubiak, stringing Gase along somewhat (in Gase's mind), which has led to some bad bleed between him and Elway. 

Gase purportedly believes that Elway kept him from getting a head coaching job in that hiring cycle. He would go on to get a head job in Miami and now New York but as a result of how is tenure in Denver ended, Gase goes extra hard against the Broncos (see Week 5, 2018), which creates another wrinkle to this Week 4 matchup.

Both teams have questions about the quarterback position (as far as young guys taking the next step). Each has a solid team built around their respective quarterbacks to help carry the signal-caller to a win. 

The similarities between the teams are strong, which makes this game all the more interesting. For more on the Jets matchup, be sure to check out the video above.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Drew Lock has Returned to Denver From Missouri Exile

The Broncos' starting quarterback has returned to the Mile High City after months of quarantine in Kansas City.

Chad Jensen

by

toddx7

Broncos Insider Puts RB Royce Freeman Squarely on Roster Bubble

Royce Freeman had better come correct when training camp opens because he's in for a competition.

Chad Jensen

by

ErickTrickel

Hall-of-Famer Kurt Warner Pumps Brakes on Drew Lock Hype Train

A Hall-of-Fame quarterback and former NFL MVP, Kurt Warner recently weighed in on what the Broncos have cooking with second-year signal-caller Drew Lock.

KeithCummings

by

Lobo2408

National NFL Analyst Predicts Broncos to Finish 3-13 in 2020

A national analyst with an emotional bias for Kansas City has picked the Broncos to finish 3-13. Is there any merit to this bold prediction?

Chad Jensen

by

Broncosfan4ever

10 Reasons Broncos Will Win 10 Games in 2020

Here's why the Broncos are poised to turn the ship around in 2020.

Chad Jensen

by

ghmartin5683

Broncos' RB Melvin Gordon Says Pat Shurmur's Scheme 'Fits' his Style Better than Chargers'

Melvin Gordon sounds like he couldn't be happier to be in Denver.

Chad Jensen

by

Jimrichard

Understanding Broncos' CB Strategy After Raiders Out-Maneuver for Prince Amukamara

The Broncos let the Division-rival Raiders swoop in and sign Prince Amukamara. What was the rationale?

KeithCummings

by

Lance Sanderson

Broncos' 4-Time Pro Bowl LT Ryan Clady Reveals Two Areas Garett Bolles Must Improve to Get Paid

As one of the greatest left tackles in Broncos' history, Ryan Clady explained the strides Garett Bolles has made.

Chad Jensen

by

KeithCummings

How Peyton Manning's Miraculous MNF Comeback Sparked an Unprecedented Reign of Dominance for Broncos

Peyton Manning's four years in Denver featured one romping success after another, and it might not have happened had events turned out differently for the Broncos in Week 6 of the 2012 season.

Chad Jensen

by

BobMorris

Broncos' OL Elijah Wilkinson Reveals Recent Surgery on Foot

One of the Broncos' top depth linemen is trying to bounce back from injury.

Chad Jensen

by

SpokaneBronco