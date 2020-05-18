Broncos Schedule Preview | Week 3: What to Expect vs. Buccaneers

This Week 3 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is going to be interesting to see how it unfolds for the Denver Broncos. These are two teams that, at least right now, have a lot of questions surrounding them and we won’t get any answers until the games start getting played.

On the Broncos' side, you have the second-year Drew Lock, who has five career starts, while the other side features a quarterback who has more Super Bowl rings than Lock has NFL games. Experience vs. inexperience is going to be the narrative entering this matchup, but that veteran QB is playing for a team not-named New England for the first time in two decades.

This game will be in Denver, which is actually good news for the Broncos as Tom Brady has a 4-7 record at Mile High, including playoffs. Brady's performance is statistically worse in Denver where he averages 1.7 passing touchdowns per game, 0.8 interceptions, and 1.5 sacks taken.

In non-Denver matchups, Brady averages 1.9 passing touchdowns per game, 0.6 interceptions, and 1.8 sacks. Sacks is the only stat that's been improved for Brady in the Mile High City than outside of it, though the other two stats are only slightly worse in Denver.

There are many other factors with this game to keep an eye on and I deep-dive on each one in the video above. This game is one of the more interesting matchups on the Broncos' schedule because of the two quarterbacks and the questions each team faces.

There's a big benefit for the Broncos with this game being in Denver and the fact that it's so early in the season. Will Lock and company be able to capitalize on those benefits? Only time will tell.

