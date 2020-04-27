Broncos Waive Four Players in Wake of 2020 NFL Draft

Mile High Huddle
Alas, there's only so many roster spots to be had in the NFL. At this point in the offseason, the Denver Broncos can have up to 90 guys on the roster but after flooding the team with 17 new rookies coming out of draft weekend, the team had to make a few tough decisions. 

On Monday, the Broncos churned the bottom of their roster, announcing that four players have been waived. They are: 

  • Bug Howard, TE
  • Tyvis Powell, S
  • Deyon Sizer, DL
  • Jay-Tee Tiuli, DL

Among the four waived players, Powell had the most experience with four accrued NFL seasons. Howard arrived last year via a rookie mini-camp try-out and earned a shot to compete in training camp. Alas, a summer injury ended his campaign for the roster. 

Sizer went undrafted last year Colorado State-Pueblo. The Colorado native impressed Head Coach Vic Fangio, garnering a coveted spot on the practice squad. 

In December, with injuries stacking up on the defensive line, Sizer was promoted to the active roster. But with the likes of McTelvin Agim — drafted in the third round this past weekend — hitting the roster, Sizer became expendable. 

The same can be said for Powell and Tiuli, two guys whom the Broncos recently signed to futures contracts. I was curious to see the 340-pound Tiuli in action but he's been handed his walking papers. 

Powell went undrafted out of Ohio State in 2016 and the Broncos were his ninth NFL team. Hopefully, he finds a new NFL home and can catch on elsewhere. 

The Broncos signed Texas Tech S Douglas Coleman III and Wake Forest's Essang Bassey as college free agents. Perhaps Coach Fangio has a position switch in mind for Bassey and likes what Coleman can bring to the table. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

