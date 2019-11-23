Mile High
Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Are Broncos' Week 12 Roster Maneuverings Preemptive of Drew Lock Timetable?

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos are approaching their 'crap or get off the pot' deadline with regard to quarterback Drew Lock. The rookie QB has spent the entire season on injured reserve, but the Broncos began practicing him last week — the beginning of Week 11. 

Per NFL rules, the Broncos get three weeks to practice Lock, an IR player, before being faced with the decision to either A.) activate him to the 53-man roster, or B.) shut him down for the season. That deadline won't come until late next week, after the Broncos complete their preparation for Week 13's homestand vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. 

Obviously, if the Broncos activate Lock to the 53-man roster, they'll have to make a corresponding roster cut. There are multiple candidates to be waived and possibly re-signed to the practice squad, but the most likely candidate just received the first promotion of his young NFL career. 

On Friday, the Broncos promoted rookie outside linebacker Ahmad Gooden to the active roster and waived fullback/tight end hybrid Orson Charles, whom the team signed off the street just three days prior. Charles' second short-lived stint in Denver was initially motivated by the injury to starting fullback Andy Janovich, who was placed on IR earlier this week. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

However, considering that rookie TE Andrew Beck served in the fullback role admirably in the first few games of the season while Janovich recovered from a preseason pectoral injury, the Charles signing was always questionable. Even offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said on Thursday that Beck is a "fullback at heart". 

The waiving of Charles is absolutely tied to the Justin Hollins injury, who was ruled out of Week 12's action in Buffalo due to a hamstring injury. But it's doubtful Hollins' injury will last more than this week, which means Vic Fangio will get his No. 4 outside linebacker back just in time for the Broncos' deadline with Lock, rendering Gooden expendable. 

Could it be that Denver's roster maneuverings on Friday were preemptive of the team's timetable on Lock? Are the Broncos paving the way for Lock's return to the active roster late next week? 

Check out the video above for my in-depth reflections on the issue. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (5)
No. 1-5
Bronco4life
Bronco4life

I hope so chad 🙏🙏🙏

Rcsodak
Rcsodak

Or he plays so well that they dont dare expose him to other teams. Oh durn. Wouldn't that be terrible....and teeth would be grinding with the thought that lock would get more practice......

smilinassassin
smilinassassin

They are giving the offense extra reps in practice to get Lock more reps. It’s going to happen.

CUBuffinTX
CUBuffinTX

Assassin is 100% correct here. You don't give a "back-up" or a guy your going to park on IR first team reps. Expose the whole squad to more time if your not planning of the kid playing. Or what's going on inside that building is roster moves made with Yahtzee dice. Which given the recent history might be the case.

broncofan55555
broncofan55555

Brandon Allen--better make hay while the sun shines. Your days may be numbered. I do think Allen would be a worthy holdover for a backup QB for next year until perhaps Rypien is ready to assume that role.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Vikings Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 11

Chad Jensen
363 0

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog Broncos-Vikings. Can the Broncos overcome a 10.5-point spread?

Broncos Promote Rookie OLB Ahmad Gooden to Active Roster, Waive Orson Charles

Chad Jensen
3 0

Orson Charles' second stint with the Broncos lasted three days.

Scangarello Echoes Broncos Players, Says La Canfora Report 'Farthest Thing From the Truth'

Chad Jensen
5 0

Rich Scangarello joined the Broncos players who backed Vic Fangio in the wake of a critical CBS Sports report.

Broncos Week 12 Injury Report: Five Starters Questionable

Chad Jensen
1 0

The Broncos are banged up heading into their Week 12 road tilt with the Bills.

Fangio Strongly Compliments Broncos QB Brandon Allen: 'He's a Gamer'

Chad Jensen
10 0

The Broncos seem to really like Brandon Allen.

How DL Dre'Mont Jones Became the Latest Core Player to Emerge for the Broncos

Erick Trickel
6 0

Dre'Mont Jones broke the ice in Week 11, notching his first career sack and posting his best career game. We examine the film.

Here's Why Fans Should be Thrilled About Broncos' Young Offensive Nucleus

Nick Kendell
1 0

Don't look now, but the Broncos offense is showing bright flashes of explosion thanks to the emergence of a trio of bonafide playmakers.

Here's why QB Drew Lock Being a Gameday Backup Before Being Named the Starter Matters to Broncos

Chad Jensen
5 0

It doesn't sound like Drew Lock will be activated this week to be the backup. Why should that matter?

Are the Broncos Better Than Their 3-7 Record Suggests?

Erick Trickel
4 0

Is Denver's 3-7 record a fugazi? Could it be that this team is better than its .300 winning percentage?

Analyzing How DE Adam Gotsis' Play has Kept a Healthy Walker on the Bench

Erick Trickel
1

Adam Gotsis earned a second chance and he has kept his biggest rival for playing time on the bench.