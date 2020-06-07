Mile High Huddle
What we Know About Jerry Jeudy's Activities Since Arriving in Denver

Chad Jensen

The NFL's 2020 rookie class hasn't had it easy. Similar to their 2011 counterparts, the 2020 rookies have had to navigate the pitfalls of jumping to the NFL without the benefit of an Offseason Training Program. 

The Denver Broncos spent the No. 15 overall pick on Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy. Normally, Jeudy would be at the team facility the next day for a photo op and a presser with local media and within about a week's time, he'd be joining his fellow rookies in a mini-camp, which would be followed by a few voluntary OTAs. 

Instead, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jeudy has been forced to make due with virtual team meetings held online, with no team-mandated practices. Guys like Drew Lock have also been affected by the quarantine but the Broncos' second-year QB returned to Denver about three weeks ago and has been holding unofficial throwing-session workouts with whatever teammates are around. 

Finally, after more than a month of waiting, Jeudy arrived in the Mile High City early this past week and it didn't take him long to connect with Lock and company for those throwing sessions. Lock has been throwing daily, according to KUSA's Mike Klis, and Jeudy has been a participant with him. 

Speaking of "daily", we learned from Head Coach Vic Fangio earlier this week that Lock has been in contact with new Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur and QBs Coach Mike Shula every single day, even though players and coaches have been barred from returning to team facilities. 

"I know he’s leading workouts with the players locally here where some of them get together and try and run the routes and the new concepts we’re teaching," Fangio said of Lock. "He’s ready to go. He’s chomping at the bit and all is good on that front right now.”

Now that Jeudy is in Denver, he is getting woven into those daily briefings with coaches and also the throwing sessions with Lock. Surely, Jeudy has been in constant contact with his position coach Zach Azzanni. 

Both Jeudy and Lock were in attendance at the Colorado state capitol on Saturday to march in the peaceful protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Azzanni was also there, along with many players, and other coaches and executives. 

There is still the unresolved matter of Jeudy's contract. He has yet to officially sign with the Broncos and when he does, it'll be a four-year deal worth about $15.2 million with an $8.6M signing bonus. 

The Broncos plan to open training camp on July 28, and while the coaches have been allowed back to facilities, the players might not be able to actually hit the grass at UC Health Training Center until then. In the meantime, Jeudy will have to get by with the throwing sessions alongside Lock. 

While it might not be a perfect replacement for OTAs, the throwing sessions are an effective facsimile and should help Lock and Jeudy begin the process of getting to know each other and build chemistry under the umbrella of Shurmur's new offense. 

