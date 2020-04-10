Broncos' WR Corps Given Extremely Low Ranking by NFL Analyst | But is it Justified?

The worst-kept secret in the NFL this offseason has been the Denver Broncos' burning desire to add speed to their wide receiver corps in the draft. In that sense, we probably shouldn't be surprised to see the Broncos' WR corps receive bitterly low rankings among national analysts.

This is the team's No. 1 priority this offseason for a reason.

Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports ranked the NFL's worst WR depth charts and unsurprisingly, the Broncos got short shrift. The question is, is the ranking justified? I believe it is, but first, Harmon's rationale and ranking.

No. 8 — Denver Broncos

Any of the teams listed ahead of the Broncos here would love to have a top receiver like Courtland Sutton. Entering into his third-year, Sutton has shown all the signals you want out of a true No. 1 receiver. Despite a quarterback roller coaster, Sutton produced steady numbers while dominating at the catch point and taking big steps as a route runner. He’s such an impressive player, he alone keeps Denver from climbing up this list.

Beyond Sutton, the Broncos are quite bad. It’s not unreasonable to keep a candle lit for slot receiver DaeSean Hamilton but it’s flickering after a letdown in 2019. He did show some chemistry with Drew Lock late in the season, with 44 percent of his yards coming in the final two games.

I guess it could be worse, as ESPN's Mike Clay recently ranked Denver's WR corps as the third-worst in the NFL. Let's try to understand the logic because although it might be painful to admit, there is some truth to what national analysts like Harmon and Clay are saying.

Sutton Raises All Ships

Sutton is a Pro Bowler entering his third year, coming off an 1,000-yard campaign. What made Sutton's 2019 performance all the more impressive was the fact that he produced at such a high level in spite of catching passes from three different quarterbacks.

His presence alone likely staves the Broncos' WR corps from competing for the worst unit in the league. With a second-year QB like Drew Lock taking over the starter's mantle, there's reason to believe Sutton can be even better but he can't do it alone.

That's why the Broncos are hell-bent on adding dynamic WR talent via the draft in two weeks. Top names like Alabama's Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy, along with Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb, have been tied to the Broncos and it would be an upset if GM John Elway didn't come away with one of them in the first round. The odds favor it.

No Bonafide WR2

Any one of that trio would serve as a massive upgrade over the Broncos' next best receiver beyond Sutton because this team is missing a bonafide WR2. DaeSean Hamilton has shown flashes from the slot since arriving as a fifth-round pick two years ago, and he forged a strong rapport with Lock down the stretch, but his failure to launch in 2019 really set the Broncos back.

Tim Patrick is a solid X-receiver but he's a depth WR in a perfect world. WR4 would best suit Patrick as Sutton's primary backup. Then there's the likes of 2019 sixth-rounder Juwann Winfree, who might have some 'clutch gene' to his game but he couldn't crack an extremely lackluster depth chart.

Diontae Spencer is viewed almost strictly as a returner by the Broncos, although his speed could add a similar dynamic to the offense that the brass is hoping to find in the draft. Then there's Fred Brown, who's shown himself to be a more-than-willing special-teamer and a tenacious competitor — but let's not pretend that he possesses unique athletic ability for the NFL.

Help is on the Way

No, the Broncos need to upgrade this unit and they will. Even if the 'Big 3' WRs are off the board by the time the Broncos pick at No. 15 overall, this draft class is replete with talent.

Elway could shift gears and target LSU's Justin Jefferson or Baylor's Denzel Mims in round one, or take the best of the rest in round two — like TCU's Jalen Reagor, Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk, Penn State's K.J. Hamler and Colorado's Laviska Shenault. Any one of those six names (beyond the 'Big 3') would be a significant upgrade over Hamilton and Patrick.

The Broncos have a talented core of offensive skill players, from Sutton to TE Noah Fant and Pro Bowl RB duo Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon. But one or two more dynamic WRs would be just what the doctor ordered to set Lock up with every opportunity to take that quantum leap forward in year two.

