WATCH: WR Jerry Jeudy Catches Passes in Broncos Jersey, Reveals 2020 Goals

The Denver Broncos first-round draft pick Jerry Jeudy released a hype video late last week announcing that he'd agreed to terms on his rookie contract. Jeudy has since hit the practice fields at UC Health Training Center, showcasing his razor-sharp cuts.

On Wednesday, fans got their first look at Jeudy actually running routes in a Broncos jersey as well as hearing what his ambitious goals are his rookie campaign.

“My first goal, I want to win the Super Bowl as a rookie, that’s my first goal,” Jeudy told the team media site. “All the other accolades that come later, you know if I just do my part and do everything I need to do…everything [is] going to fall into place. But, right now my main goal is to win the Super Bowl.”

By setting such lofty goals, Jeudy makes plain his confidence in fitting into OC Pat Shurmur’s new system. Jeudy has also set his personal bar so high that he will have to 100% buy into the grind in order to achieve his goals, but that’s always been his plan.

“I worked out with Drew [Lock], actually I came up here earlier, like after the draft just to get some work in with Drew,” Jeudy said. “Just to get the chemistry going, just to know him and build a relationship. It’s going good he is a great dude, great guy, he helped me learn the playbook and just trying to get that good chemistry so we can get it on, pop it on the field.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Jeudy’s focus on establishing an early bond and vibe is what it will take to translate into on-field success in the passing game. John Elway and Co. have made a concerted effort to surround Lock with an abundance of wide receiver talent in the 2020 draft, in addition to snagging Jeudy in round one.

The former Alabama star expressed confidence in his fellow rookie receivers due to the fact they all know each other dating back to their high school days thanks to the annual football camps around the nation.

“KJ Hamler, he’s my guy and Tyrie Cleveland, all [of] them,” Jeudy said. ”We knew each other since like high school so with all the camps and stuff like that, we seen each other since high school. They [are] good friends of mine.”

It will be a challenge for the Broncos new personnel pieces to overcome the COVID-19-disrupted offseason, which now includes total elimination of the preseason. But Jeudy remains very excited about how the new offense is going to look.

“I think we’re going to be a very explosive offense," Jeudy said. "Guys that can make plays from anywhere on the field, the backfield, running the ball, throwing the ball. We got a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, so Broncos Country, stay tuned.”

If Jeudy can indeed live up to his own hype, hearts and minds will be racing once again in the Mile High City.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL and @MileHighHuddle.