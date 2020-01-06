Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Whether he's 'Here or Not', Derek Wolfe is Excited About the Broncos' Future for One Big Reason

Chad Jensen

It's no easy feat for a rookie quarterback to assimilate into an NFL locker room, especially when that young player is not viewed as 'the guy'. Such was the case for Drew Lock when he first arrived at Denver Broncos headquarters as he had to "tip-toe" around and try not to bite Joe Flacco's style. 

Following a 10-week exile on injured reserve, Lock finally debuted as a Bronco in Week 13 and would go on a historic five-game romp as a starter. By the time it was all said and done, he'd set a couple of franchise and NFL rookie records, while leading the Broncos to a 4-1 record. 

As the players cleared out their lockers following the Broncos' Week 17 victory over the Oakland Raiders, several veterans were asked about what they believe the future holds for the Broncos. One such vet whose future is currently up in the air is Derek Wolfe. 

Wolfe has never been one to shy away from the truth. He's known for not sugarcoating anything and always speaking his mind and he's never going to be a guy who buys into hype. That's why what he said about his outlook on the Broncos' future should resonate with every Broncos fan. 

“We all believe in Drew," Wolfe said last Monday. "If I’m here or not, I still want to see him succeed because I like the guy. I like him, he’s a good kid and he’s got a ton of potential. He can be as good as he wants to be, and I’m excited about the future of the Broncos.”

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Wolfe's remarks speak volumes about how the Broncos' team leaders, the bonafide veteran holdovers from Super Bowl 50, feel about Lock. Wolfe's wasn't the first and he won't be the last Broncos vet to praise Lock. Again, it's one thing to go out there on the field as a rookie QB and produce wins. 

It's another to completely win over an entire locker room replete with veterans who've seen just about every curveball the NFL has to throw at them. The fact that Lock's swagger, confidence and kid-like enthusiasm for the game made such a lasting impression on the likes of the grizzled Wolfe, again, speaks volumes. 

It's an exciting time for the Broncos. Armed with as many as 12 draft picks and north of $70 million in cap space, this team will have the ammunition to build that nest around Lock and set the Broncos up for success in 2020 and beyond. 

As for Wolfe, he wants to retire a Bronco. But as he said last week, he's not looking to break the bank as a free agent but rather, wants to be treated fairly if the Broncos' brass ultimately want to bring him back. He's not asking for the world. 

At the end of the day, though, Wolfe understands that the NFL is a business and eventually, his time to leave Denver will come. He's hopeful that that time remains at some point in the future but whether or not he's here to participate in and enjoy what the future has in store for the Lock-led Broncos, he's excited to see it unfold. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
SpokaneBronco
SpokaneBronco

First step, get rid of Flacco

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

QB Drew Lock Reveals What Changed in Locker Room When Broncos Inserted him as Starter

Chad Jensen

There was a palpable shift in energy in Denver when Drew Lock entered the equation. What changed?

Justin Simmons Reveals True Thoughts on Broncos Potentially Franchise-Tagging him

Chad Jensen

If the Broncos end up using the franchise tag to keep Justin Simmons, how will the player feel about that?

Finding Broncos: Top-10 Draft Prospects at Each Position | Offense

Erick Trickel

The Broncos need to fill a few more holes on the offense. The 2019 draft offers several viable options.

5 Late-Round Sleeper QBs for Broncos to Consider as Backup to Lock

Erick Trickel

The Broncos believe they have their quarterback of the future but still, the team would be remiss to ignore the position in the draft. At the very least, Drew Lock needs a long-term backup.

How Elway's Last two Draft Classes Could Rival his First two as Broncos GM

BobMorris

Comparing the Broncos' 2018 and 2019 draft classes to John Elway's two maiden hauls, what are the implications for the future?

Elway Hints at Broncos' Plan to Strike Unprecedented Deal with Phillip Lindsay

Chad Jensen

Phillip Lindsay could be in store for an early payday with the Broncos, according to John Elway.

Two First- & Two Second-Wave Free Agents at Each Position of Need for Broncos to Target

Thomas Hall

The Broncos are going to have north of $70M in free agency but the team will have to spend it wisely.

Elway Reveals Why he's Confident That Broncos Will Compete for Playoffs in 2020

Chad Jensen

It's amazing what landing the right quarterback can do for a team's outlook.

Derek Wolfe Wants to 'Retire' With the Broncos but There is One Caveat

KeithCummings

Does the free-agent Derek Wolfe even want to remain a Bronco in 2020 and beyond?

Evaluating Whether Broncos' O-Line is Worthy of PFF's 12th-Best Ranking

Nick Kendell

Pro Football Focus ranked the Broncos' O-line 12-best in the NFL. Is that a true and fair ranking? If so, what are the implications for 2020?