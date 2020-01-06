Whether he's 'Here or Not', Derek Wolfe is Excited About the Broncos' Future for One Big Reason

It's no easy feat for a rookie quarterback to assimilate into an NFL locker room, especially when that young player is not viewed as 'the guy'. Such was the case for Drew Lock when he first arrived at Denver Broncos headquarters as he had to "tip-toe" around and try not to bite Joe Flacco's style.

Following a 10-week exile on injured reserve, Lock finally debuted as a Bronco in Week 13 and would go on a historic five-game romp as a starter. By the time it was all said and done, he'd set a couple of franchise and NFL rookie records, while leading the Broncos to a 4-1 record.

As the players cleared out their lockers following the Broncos' Week 17 victory over the Oakland Raiders, several veterans were asked about what they believe the future holds for the Broncos. One such vet whose future is currently up in the air is Derek Wolfe.

Wolfe has never been one to shy away from the truth. He's known for not sugarcoating anything and always speaking his mind and he's never going to be a guy who buys into hype. That's why what he said about his outlook on the Broncos' future should resonate with every Broncos fan.

“We all believe in Drew," Wolfe said last Monday. "If I’m here or not, I still want to see him succeed because I like the guy. I like him, he’s a good kid and he’s got a ton of potential. He can be as good as he wants to be, and I’m excited about the future of the Broncos.”

Wolfe's remarks speak volumes about how the Broncos' team leaders, the bonafide veteran holdovers from Super Bowl 50, feel about Lock. Wolfe's wasn't the first and he won't be the last Broncos vet to praise Lock. Again, it's one thing to go out there on the field as a rookie QB and produce wins.

It's another to completely win over an entire locker room replete with veterans who've seen just about every curveball the NFL has to throw at them. The fact that Lock's swagger, confidence and kid-like enthusiasm for the game made such a lasting impression on the likes of the grizzled Wolfe, again, speaks volumes.

It's an exciting time for the Broncos. Armed with as many as 12 draft picks and north of $70 million in cap space, this team will have the ammunition to build that nest around Lock and set the Broncos up for success in 2020 and beyond.

As for Wolfe, he wants to retire a Bronco. But as he said last week, he's not looking to break the bank as a free agent but rather, wants to be treated fairly if the Broncos' brass ultimately want to bring him back. He's not asking for the world.

At the end of the day, though, Wolfe understands that the NFL is a business and eventually, his time to leave Denver will come. He's hopeful that that time remains at some point in the future but whether or not he's here to participate in and enjoy what the future has in store for the Lock-led Broncos, he's excited to see it unfold.

