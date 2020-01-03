Derek Wolfe Wants to 'Retire' With the Broncos but There is One Caveat

The offseason task of Denver Broncos GM John Elway to shuffle his deck of cards will undoubtedly result in some tough break-ups and emotional farewells. Broncos Country has already seen Elway move on from multiple Super Bowl 50 holdovers, including most recently the trade of wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers in October.

Longtime Broncos cover cornerback Chris Harris, Jr. has already clearly stated that he intends to court all 32 NFL teams now that he has the opportunity. By contrast, his fellow championship alumnus, defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, has emphasized what would be his ideal scenario and ultimate desire; to remain with the team that drafted him back in 2012.

“Obviously that plays a huge role in my decision making," Wolfe told CBS Denver while cleaning out his locker. "I want to retire here, but I also don’t want to appear desperate."

The veteran lineman was having a career year when he suffered a season-ending elbow dislocation in Week 13 vs. the L.A. Chargers. He'd already tallied seven sacks and was feeling good as he approached the final weeks of the 2019 campaign, until bad luck struck on what was a dead play with the resulting trip to injured reserve derailing all his good vibes.

“I was so unfulfilled because I was on a roll," Wolfe said. "My body was feeling good, you know, I was feeling great."

Seeing another season cut short by major injury is nothing new for the 29-year-old but it was unquestionably bad timing in what was a contract year but it won’t mitigate his desire to stay in Denver. The bigger question that will follow is whether or not he comes back still wearing the Orange and Blue. In the end, it’s something he is philosophical about.

“If what’s best for business is keeping me here, then I’m ecstatic about that," Wolfe said. "If what’s best for business is me leaving, that sucks. But it is what it is, it’s a business."

Wolfe has always been a committed and popular figure in his own locker room and throughout the wider reaches of Broncos Country. His quest for success and unselfish, team-first focus was emphasized when he took what many regarded as a home town discount signing a new four-year deal worth $36.7 million dollars back in 2015.

It’s unclear if that favor might be returned this time around by Elway. Even if he should move on, No. 95 remains high on the Broncos' prospects heading into 2020 with Drew Lock at the helm.

“Regardless, whether I’m here or not I still want to see him succeed because I like the guy," Wolfe said of Lock. "He’s got a ton of potential, he’s got really no ceiling, he can be as good as he wants to be. So, I’m excited about the future of the Broncos."

Any rebuilding franchise is seeking the right mix of youth and experience while still managing to juggle its rosters and salary cap restrictions.

Elway and the Broncos are no different and with Wolfe’s fellow teammate in the trenches, Shelby Harris, also seeking a new bumper deal, the subsequent number crunch could ultimately see Wolfe frozen out. Where ever he lands, Wolfe will always be a productive player and a fierce competitor. That much is guaranteed.

