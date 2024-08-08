Mile High Huddle

WATCH: Rookie WR Devaughn Vele Makes Best Catch of Broncos Camp

The seventh-round pick has been among the summer standouts.

Zack Kelberman

Denver Broncos wide receiver Devaughn Vele (81) during training camp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Devaughn Vele (81) during training camp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Welcome to the 53, Devaughn Vele.

The Denver Broncos' seventh-round rookie wide receiver might have punched his ticket to the final roster on Day 12 of training camp, making a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch — eerily reminiscent of Odell Beckham Jr.'s iconic grab — during Thursday's practice.

Footage of the play was captured by a fan in attendance and shared on social media.

The physics-defying snag is (to this point) the pinnacle of a tremendous camp from Vele, who at times has rotated with the first-string offense in team periods, vaulting from a potential practice squad candidate to Denver's likely WR5.

"He's making a lot of those plays all camp," offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said Thursday, adding that Vele "has been everything we hoped for."

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Utah product isn't guaranteed anything yet — preseason action will be a determining factor — but he's earning the trust of his quarterbacks and, more importantly, his coaches.

That goes a long way toward playing on Sundays.

“I like his size and hands in traffic. I thought he’s had a couple snaps now this week where we have to keep giving him opportunities because I think he has strong hands in traffic," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Tuesday. "There are a few players like him out here, but I think he can take reps inside and then I think he can also play at the ‘X’. His ability to catch away from his body—when you’re throwing it to him, he has a large catch radius, so you become a more accurate quarterback.”

Zack Kelberman

ZACK KELBERMAN

Zack Kelberman is the Senior Editor for Mile High Huddle. He has covered the NFL for more than a decade and the Denver Broncos since 2016. He's also the co-host of the wildly popular Broncos show the Mile High Huddle Podcast.

